Suara.com – The son of Presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo, Muhammad Zinedine Alam Ganjar, admitted that he idolizes the youngest son of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who is also the General Chair of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Kaesang Pangarep.

Alam Ganjar said this when he was a guest star on Grace Tahir’s podcast.

Initially, Grace Thohir asked Alam Ganjar who his favorite politician was apart from his father, Ganjar Pranowo.

“Apart from your own father, which politician today is your admirer and inspiration?” asked Grace Thohir.

Alam Ganjar said there were two politicians he idolized. First from abroad, and second from within the country.

“For foreigners, Obama is one of them, like he is very revolutionary, because he is the first black US president, he studied in Indonesia and how he approaches young people, very energetic and that’s what I like,” said Alam Ganjar.

Meanwhile, from within the country, Alam admitted that he idolized Kaesang Pangarep. Coincidentally, he is also friends with Jokowi’s youngest son.

“In Indonesia, my idol is the Rising Star, and my new friend is Mas Kaesang,” he said.

Hearing this, Grace Tahir immediately teased whether Alam Ganjar would enter politics in the future.

Not giving an answer, Alam just laughed at the question.

Nature’s answer is quite surprising. This is because the party led by Kaesang is part of the Advanced Indonesia Coalition, which supports presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and vice presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, his father’s rival in the 2024 presidential election.