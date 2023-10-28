Suara.com – After complaining about her roasting video being cut, Kiky Saputri then uploaded a video compilation of her togetherness with Ganjar Pranowo during the behind-the-scenes of Lapor Pak Trans 7 on her Twitter.

In the video, Kiky Saputri and Ganjar Pranowo look quite friendly and were joking before and after the Report Pak Trans 7 event.

In her upload, Kiky Saputri also wished Ganjar Pranowo a birthday today, Saturday (28/10/2023).

“Happy birthday, Mr. Ganjar Pranowo. Live long, always be healthy, be happy,” said Kiky Saputri in her upload.

The comic who graduated from the Stand Up Indo community in Central Jakarta also apologized if his lively tweet disappointed Ganjar Pranowo on his birthday.

“I’m sorry if my disappointment with your team disturbs your happiness today,” he said.

Even so, Kiky Saputri still told Ganjar Pranowo that the buzzer was very annoying, because it had slandered him and needed to be replaced.

“I know you are a good person, but your buzzer, which slanders me, is very annoying. It must be reshuffled immediately. Love you,” said Kiky Saputri.