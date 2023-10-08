Suara.com – Prospective presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo received prayers and practices from Muhammad Fadhil Jailani, the 25th grandson of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jailani who is known as a mahsyur Sufi and Sulthanul Auliya or the leader of the saints.

These prayers and practices were given when Ganjar met Fadhil Jailani at the in-law wedding ceremony for the son of the Khas Kempek Islamic Boarding School Caretaker Kyai M. Mustofa Aqil Siroj in Cirebon, West Java, Sunday (8/10/2023).

The former Governor of Central Java was initially introduced to Fadhil Jailani and his family as one of the presidential candidates in the 2024 presidential election. Fadhil Jailani then said several things while counting his fingers which Ganjar took seriously.

“That was Syech Fadhil Abdul Qadir Djaelani’s prayer and practice for Mr. Ganjar,” said Riyad, a family representative who accompanied Ganjar when he met Fadhil Jailani.

According to Riyad, the practice that Fadhil Jailani gave Ganjar was in the form of chanting prayers. Fadhil Jailani asked Ganjar to recite this practice 313 times after prayer.

“That (practice) is for Pak Ganjar to always be strong and healthy, which means he cares for Pak Ganjar very much,” he said.

Apart from Ganjar, a number of figures and ulama also attended the event. They include the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukkam) Mahfud MD, Minister of ATR/BPN Hadi Tjahjanto, and Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas alias Gus Yaqut.

Then also present was the former Chairman of the PBNU, Kyai Said Aqil Siroj, who is the older brother of Kyai Mustofa, Plt. PPP Chairman Muhamad Mardiono, and PPP Advisory Council Muhammad Romahurmuziy.

