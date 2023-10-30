Suara.com – Prospective presidential candidate Ganjar Pranowo said that PDIP must feel sad about being ‘left behind’ by President Jokowi and his family.

This was after Jokowi’s eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, became Prabowo Subianto’s running mate.

However, the former Governor of Central Java emphasized that PDIP is not a crybaby party.

Ganjar also gave an example of the Kudatuli incident in 1996, which proved that PDIP was a fighter.

“Sadness is definitely there, but we won’t cry. Bulls don’t cry. Bulls immediately move,” said Ganjar at the Mitahul Ulum Islamic Boarding School, Jakarta, Sunday (29/10/2023).

“We continue to fight, we don’t worry about everything that happens,” said Ganjar. For more details, watch the video.

