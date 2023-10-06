I team at NACON e Appeal Studios are pleased to announce that pre-orders for their new co-op action-adventure game, Gangs of Sherwood, are now open. Additionally, a new overview trailer for the game has been released. Find the video below.

In Gangs of Sherwood, players must challenge many different types of enemies: light units, ranged units, mini-bosses and, of course, i main bosswhich are easy to spot, since everyone has a dedicated arena. Individually, some of them are no problem for the heroes, but could prove to be a greater challenge if present in numbers. Furthermore, enemies also have different roles: some can, for example, confer bonuses on their allies if not disposed of quickly, while others can task the player with interrupting attack combos. Alsoand the different types of enemies they look different; this is especially true of some chiefs, dressed in robes incorporating the characteristics of animals, such as lions, as was common for English coats of arms during the Middle Ages. Finally, every enemy It has unique attributes which require players to adopt specific strategies if they want to emerge victorious. Below is an overview of the game:

Gangs of Sherwood is a story-driven cooperative action-adventure game for 1 to 4 players with fast-paced gameplay and high replayability in a reimagined world based on the legend of Robin Hood. Harnessing the powers of the Philosopher’s Stone, the armies of the Sheriff of Nottingham have amassed untold power and are oppressing the people of England more than ever. In a unique sci-fi take on the legend of Robin Hood, the game features explosive combat, spectacular combos and cooperative gameplay for fans of epic battles and challenges in extraordinary environments.

Gangs of Sherwood will be released on October 19th on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S e PC tramite Steam ed Epic Games Store.