Friday, October 13, 2023 will be remembered as a historic day in the video game industry. As expected, the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) approved the purchase of Activision Blizzard King and Microsoft was finally able to complete the acquisition.

Without a doubt, we are facing one of the moments that will mark a before and after in the gaming sector. This event generated all kinds of opinions, but Xbox fans took the opportunity to celebrate and show their enthusiasm for the seemingly bright future that awaits the brand.

Related video: Microsoft defeats the FTC and Activision Blizzard will be yours

Players react to Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard

During the early hours of this Friday, the CMA confirmed through a statement that it approved the purchase. This situation was favorable for Microsoft, which already had free rein to finally bring the transaction to a successful conclusion. This morning, the acquisition was already official.

Through optimistic messages and memes, Xbox fans celebrated this triumph with notable joy. “The CMA has approved the purchase of Activision Blizzard King. “Gaming won,” wrote one person on social networks. “Welcome to the family, Activision Blizzard. “After so many months, they managed to reach the big Xbox!” wrote another.

In case you missed it: Activision Blizzard games will come to another popular service that is not Xbox Game Pass

Of course, this historic event fueled the constant console war that is always present on social networks. While some Xbox fans mocked PlayStation users, the latter argued that Microsoft will ruin Activision Blizzard studios.

Fortunately, there was also room for memes and jokes without the desire to generate controversy. Many players reacted with amazement, expectations and curiosity to this purchase that, without a doubt, could change the paradigm of the video game industry.

Gamers reacted in different ways to the purchase of Activision Blizzard

Phil Spencer sends a message to Nintendo and Sony fans

While the acquisition generated a lot of joy among Xbox fans, some players on the rest of the platforms expressed concern. Will Activision Blizzard games be exclusive? Phil Spencer is aware of these fears, which is why he sent a special message to the community.

Specifically, he emphasized that one of his objectives is to bring video games to as many users as possible. So, he promised that players will still be able to enjoy Activision Blizzard experiences on other platforms.

But tell us, are you excited about the acquisition? What do you think its short and long term effects will be? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to the Activision Blizzard purchase.

Related video: Xbox will take the industry to the next level

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News