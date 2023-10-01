In this case we are talking about new developments focused on the chain of stores GameStop. It seems that there is news about his current situation, after his departure from Europe.

Specifically, it appears that the GameStop chain is undergoing a radical transformation with Ryan Cohen, its founder, taking over as CEO. Despite his efforts, the company is still struggling to be profitable due to the shift toward digital downloads instead of physical sales.

The departure of senior executives and layoffs in 2022 increase uncertainty. Cohen emphasizes the need for “extreme frugality” and efficiency in the use of resources to reverse the financial situation. Although GameStop has $1 billion in cash, largely due to the rise of meme stocks, it faces significant challenges. Additionally, Microsoft is rumored to be eliminating disc drives in future Xboxes.

Although the store has diversified its offering with collectibles, such as Funko Pop!, this has not offset the drop in used game sales. The company seeks to adapt to an evolving market while striving to maintain its relevance and profitability in the video game industry.

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments. We will be attentive to any news about this chain of stores.

Fuente.