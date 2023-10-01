The business model of retail stores has had to adapt to the change in consumer trends and the rise of the digital format. Today, video game stores also offer all kinds of related products and have even opted for the digital games sector with codes on a card. However, it seems that the future will not forgive and a recent controversy took place in the GameStop chain.

GameStop has a new CEO

This week, the video game and related merchandise store chain GameStop named a new CEO, Ryan Cohen, who joined the company as a member of the board of directors in 2021 preceded by the success he had as founder of the merchandise store chain. for Chewy pets. The detail in question is that the appointment comes after the GameStop board fired the previous CEO, Matt Furlong, and the subsequent resignation of Diana Saadeh-Jajeh as CFO.

Ryan Cohen, the new CEO of GameStop

Michael Pachter assures that GameStop is sinking

In this regard, it is reported that GameStop already has a general director, but not a financial director, which could indicate the bad moment that the company continues to go through. In that sense, the statement given in the note was that of Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, who pointed out that no one wants to work for GameStop anymore at a corporate-executive level: “we are not aware of any hiring activity and we can only assume that the company was unable to convince any competent replacement to get on the sinking ship.”

Brutal assessment of GameStop by Wedbush’s Michael Pachter, following Ryan Cohen becoming CEO, noting CFO vacancy “We are unaware of any recruiting activity, and can only surmise that the company could not convince any competent replacements to jump onto the sinking ship” — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) September 28, 2023

GameStop has been impacted by the rise of the digital format in video games, as well as stiff competition from other online stores. Years ago, a strange movement on Wall Street with chain stocks gave an unexpected boost, but then everything fell apart when it was decided to bet on cryptocurrencies and NFTs. In fact, the new CEO, Ryan Cohen, is known for ordering the chain to reverse that business model that is currently more than dead.

