If September brought high-level titles, from Starfield to Lies of P, passing through the sports games EA Sports FC 24 and NBA 2k24, October risks being one of the months fullest of expected games of the entire 2023. Just mention Alan Wake 2, Assassin’s Creed Mirage e Spider-man 2or the endless “challenge” between Mario and Sonic, with Super Mario Bros Wonder e Sonic Superstars. And then the return of Metal Gear Solidin the remastered collection (waiting for delta), and again, one of the most anticipated management software, Cities Skylines IIthe new Forza Motorsport. There’s something for everyone, you might say. But as always, let’s not go any further with the introduction, and let’s start here with the list of the most interesting games coming out in October 2023.

3 ottobre: The Lamplighters League (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Harebrained Schemesthe creators of Shadowrun Trilogy and BATTLETECH, return with a new strategy game where you recruit your own team of misfits and scoundrels with unique abilities to hunt down The Banished Court to the end of the world, between real-time infiltrations, turn-based tactical combat and a story of adventure and intrigue in an alternate world set in the 1930s.

5 ottobre: Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

In the new chapter of the Ubisoft series, you take on the role of Basim, a cunning street thief struck by frightening visions who now seeks answers and justice in the crowded streets of Bagdad of the 9th century. Thanks to an ancient and mysterious organization known as the Occultit will become a Master Assassin and will change his destiny in unpredictable ways. (Here is our test).

October 6: Forza Motorsport (PC, Xbox Series

Reboot of the series, comes with more than 500 real world cars, including modern race cars and beyond 100 cars never seen before in Forza Motorsport. 20 environments with fan-favorite locations and multiple tracks to master, each featuring real-time track scoring and dynamic times of day, with weather and driving conditions changing from time to time.

6 ottobre: Sword Art Online Last Recollection (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Conclusion of the video game series dedicated to Sword Art Online, it boasts the largest number of playable characters and secondary scenarios. You experience a new story, based on the narrative arc War of Underworld of the anime.

October 6: Detective Pikachu Returns (Nintendo Switch)

The investigations reopen: new intriguing mysteries for the detective with the hat. Return to Ryme City and help a Pikachu very special and his friend Tim to investigate the disappearance of his partner and other strange cases.

6 ottobre: NHL 24 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

The new ice hockey season comes with its new features: Exhaust Engine, Vision Passing and skill moves Total Control.

11 ottobre: Total War Pharaoh (PC)

The strategic series of Creative Assembly will take you toAncient Egypt. You will be able to experience dynamic battles in real time and manage the empire in turns: will you be able to get the better of your opponents, becoming the last great pharaoh?

12 ottobre: Haunted House (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch)

Orbit Studio re-imagines the classic in a roguelite key Atariwhere you crawl, sneak and make your way through hordes of demons and disturbing ectoplasm.

13 ottobre: Lords of the Fallen (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Five times larger than the original, HEXWORKS e CI Games bring their new version of the dark fantasy action-RPG. In the role of one of the Dark Crusadersface an epic mission in two parallel worlds, that of the living and that of the dead, to defeat birds, the demonic god,

17 ottobre: Sonic Superstars (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch)

The fastest blue hedgehog of all returns to two dimensions with his friends Tails, Knuckles e Amy in a new version of the classic and supersonic platformer. Crossing the mystics Northstar Islands we will have to stop Dr. Eggman, Fang it’s a mysterious adversary before it’s late.

18 ottobre: Slender the Arrival 10 Year Anniversary (PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)

A new version is arriving on PC and current generation consoles that celebrates 10 years of Slender The Arrivalcult title of Blue Isles and adaptation of Slender Man, which had given new life (with the previous Eight Pages) to first-person horror.

October 19: Agatha Christie Murder on the Orient Express (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series

Climb aboard the legendary Orient Express in one of the most famous cases starring the detective Hercule Poirotin a race against time to unmask the killer. Microids brings a modernized and revisited version of the classic by Agatha Christie.

19 ottobre: Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch)

Milestone is back with the craziest cars in the world. You can drive further 130 vehicles not only Hot Wheels Originalsbut also Hot Wheels Monster Trucks and many other iconic toy cars. And you can also drive motorcycle and ATV.

19 ottobre: Gargoyles Remastered (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)

Almost 30 years after the original release, Disney brings the remastered version where you can relive the epic adventures of Goliath and face theOdin’s Eye to save the world from destruction.

19 ottobre: Endless Dungeon (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)

Tactical Action and Rogue-lite, set in the universe of ENDLESS. Recruit a team of shipwrecked heroes, dive into a long-abandoned space station, and protect your crystal from endless waves of monsters…or die trying, reload and try again.

20 ottobre: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PlayStation 5)

The Spider-Mans Peter Parker e Miles Morales they face, with and without a mask, the ultimate challenge: saving the city, themselves and the people they love from the monstrous Venom and by the terrible threat of the symbiotes. Insomniac brings the long-awaited new chapter of the series to PS5, where you can explore a boundless New York by Marvel.

October 20: Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo Switch)

October is officially the month of historical platformers in two dimensions, because it also arrives Super Mario Bros. Wonder, where surprises and wonders await you at every corner (here is our preview). The Principe Florian invited Mario and his friends for a visit, but surprisingly an unwelcome guest also showed up (yes, that’s right, Bowser). Lots of new skills, characters to choose from, levels: the master of the platformer is back.

23 ottobre: UFC 5 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)

New chapter of the arts title mixed martial arts (MMA), which tries to push further in terms of realism, thanks to the engine’s advanced rendering capabilities Frostbite and a new authentic damage system.

23 ottobre: Three Minutes to Eight (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch)

Set in the near future, “Three Minutes To Eight” is a Brainy pixel art adventure game which breaks the mold by introducing an intriguing element: the protagonist is destined to meet death exactly at 19:57. However, there is still hope.

24 ottobre: METAL GEAR SOLID MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)

The collection that fans of Solid Snake and they weren’t just waiting. Volume 1 includes the original titles that began the METAL GEAR series, including the original versions of Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid (including VR Missions/Special Missions), as well as the HD Collection versions of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

24 ottobre: Cities Skylines II (PC)

Console version postponed, but not PC version. Eight years after the previous episode, Colossal Order e Paradox Interactive they bring one of the most popular city builders, where build a city from scratch to make it a thriving metropolis. Deep simulation and dynamic economics to build a world essentially without limits. Also on PC Game Pass on day-one.

24 ottobre: Lord of the Rings Return to Moria (PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S)

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria narrates the new adventures of the Nani who attempt to regain control of Moriatheir legendary home beneath the Misty Mountains.

October 26: Relic Hunters Legend (PC)

First-person slasher set in a cyberpunk future, where you become the cyber-ninja definitive and face boss battles, with improved abilities, an interactive story, new modes and an intense synthwave soundtrack. One More Level e 505 Games they bring the new chapter three years after the first episode.

26 ottobre: Dave the Diver (Switch)

After the great success on PC, the surprise Dave the Diver del team Mintrocket also arrives on the Nintendo console. Fish while exploring the seabed by day and run your own sushi restaurant in the evening. With Dave and his eccentric friends you will have to discover the secrets of the mysterious Blue Hole.

27 ottobre: Alan Wake 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Another long-awaited return (13 years) and perhaps among the most awaited in general of the year, Remedy door, published by Epic Gamesthe second installment of the thriller series. Saga Anderson investigates ritual murders in a small town. Alan Wake he writes a dark story to manipulate the reality around him. These two characters are strangely connected. Will they be able to become the heroes they are meant to be? While waiting for your answer, here is our preview.

31 ottobre: Jusant (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

Don’t Nod returns with a new challenge, a protagonist title is the climb. Action and puzzles while climbing a torre beautiful high, and where you can reach unexplored peaks together with your watery travel companion. Master climbing tools, traverse different biomes, and reconstruct the tower’s past. Also on Game Pass on day one.

31 ottobre: Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch)

Fun-looking, fast-paced battle royale where you compete against others 29 pigeons to complete the mission of life, that is, to obtain the title of Headbanger number one.