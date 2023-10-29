Due to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which reached its peak in recent days, a dedicated bundle was launched on Itch.io to raise funds for Medical Aid For Palestinians, which has been operating in the Palestinian territory since 2002. The charity also has a presence in the West Bank and Lebanon, with the aim of defending the dignity and rights of the Palestinian people.

At the moment, the bundle has sold 178,612.27 million dollars, and all funds will go to the humanitarian organization. The objective of MAP, in this sense, is to offer a future to the Palestinians, as well as assistance at a local level and the recognition of their rights. Furthermore, within the bundle there are works Gunhouse and The Ground Itselftwo independent productions.

Here is part of the official press release on Itch.io: “Through our programs in the West Bank, Gaza, East Jerusalem and Lebanon, we work with trusted and experienced local partners to realize this vision. Our programs, designed and implemented by Palestinians, provide access to essential health services and develop local knowledge and skills to address Palestinian health problems. In times of humanitarian emergency, we are ready to respond quickly with help and assistance“.

