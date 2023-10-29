After the announced departure of Jim Ryan as CEO of Sony, the important and renowned company behind PlayStation, who will leave his position in March 2024, moments of crisis have begun to be experienced within the company. This is how several layoffs and unexpected departures of senior executives at PlayStation have been reported, with the main culprit being the brand’s change of focus towards games as a service.

Thanks to a report delivered by David Jaffe, creator of God of War, we have learned more about this bad moment for the giant of the video game industry. And although everything it indicates remains on the trail of rumor, it makes a lot of sense since a few weeks ago, reports had been leaked stating that games as a service (Games as a Service in English or GaaS), were generating dangerous waves within PlayStation.

You can read: Difficult times lie ahead for professional League of Legends players due to their teams’ financial crisis

There is great discontent within PlayStation with GaaS

Jaffe revealed all these details in a recent video, which he uploaded to his YouTube channel, commenting that all these problems are generated by the change in focus towards games as a service. In addition, he assures that there are many PlayStation Studios teams who disagree with the change in strategy to games as a service. According to sources, the developers believe that they should continue making single-player titles, as it is the type of project where they know and can take advantage of their potential.

Jaffe also comments that Sony fired one of its highest executives, Connie Booth, without prior notice, all because of the differences that this change to games as a service has generated and due to a confrontation of positions with Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios. By his account, Hulst favored cutting the company’s Japanese studios in the past, which may have further contributed to a difference in perspectives and therefore internal conflict.

A crisis announced

As I mentioned, everything that is happening within the company has been expected for weeks anyway, due to a report from Jason Schreier at the beginning of September, in which we learned that the PlayStation Studios teams were not at all happy with games as a service, nor with Jim Ryan’s strategy for the future of the brand. According to the information provided by this Bloomberg journalist, one of his sources told him that developers are uncomfortable with the focus on games as a service and that PlayStation has struggled to enter this new model, despite having Bungie on its side. .

Schreier stated on that occasion that not even the Destiny studio has been enough to “turn PlayStation Studios into a games-as-a-service factory.” Something that Ryan’s management tried to boost, preparing more than 10 games as a service for the coming years, projects that apparently will be put on hold or say goodbye forever.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord

(FUENTE)