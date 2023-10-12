In early 2023, Capcom released Resident Evil 4, a well-made remake that, despite slightly changing the original story, hit the right notes to stand out as one of the best games of the year, but it was incomplete. This recently changed with Separate Ways, the content pack that allows you to take control of Ada Wong in the recreation of the additional mode that originally debuted on PlayStation 2. This content pack gives us a new perspective and clears up some narrative gaps, going deeper on Ada Wong and her work with Albert Wesker. Does it do justice to the original delivery?

Ada Wong receives the importance she deserves

We’ll say it again: Resident Evil 4 is one of the best remakes in history and raised the bar on what is expected of them. How to improve what was almost perfect? Fortunately, we don’t have to go far because Separate Ways is the perfect closure to this important installment.

Separate Ways tells the story of Ada Wong as Leon S. Kennedy rescued Ashley Graham. Her mission: recover the Amber, but not everything is so easy for the mysterious spy, because after a confrontation she is infected. This fact in the narrative deepens her character and gives her enough reasons to meddle with Leon, Luis and the rest of the events in the game. This DLC is what a character like Ada urgently needed, as it is a great development opportunity to leave behind the “mysterious” label that she had without much explanation.

That said, Separate Ways maintains the action feel of Resident Evil 4 with an abundance of targets to take down, but it takes its time with slight pauses that feed into the mysticism of Ada Wong’s character. For this content pack, Capcom added sections that highlight Ada’s spy side, for example, one of her special tools is a retinal sensor that allows her to see the trail of certain enemies and detect fingerprints on touch panels. This device is activated at specific and brief moments to demonstrate that behind Ada’s enigmatic gaze there is a lot of preparation, tricks up her sleeve and skill.

Another of the tools that gives identity to Separate Ways is the classic retractable hook that is responsible for keeping the dizzying pace of the experience high; It is a tool that Ada uses to get out of trouble. For example, while Leon S. Kennedy would have to turn around after hitting a wall, Ada nimbly crosses the obstacle and reaches her next destination without problem. At the same time, the hook gives verticality to the levels, but artificially, since it is an artifact that is used in certain and very specific cases. In boss battles, it has some use. It is in hand-to-hand combat where the dynamism of the retractable hook is best appreciated. For example, with a quick movement, Ada closes the distance by finishing off stunned enemies and, later in the adventure, she strips certain enemies of their shields and leaves them open to attacks.

The outstanding thing about Separate Ways is that it does not waste its efforts on sequences that overstay their welcome or on mechanics that eventually become boring, rather, it focuses its efforts on offering a style and pace of gameplay opposite to that of Leon S. Kennedy without be radically different; you really feel like you’re playing with Ada Wong.

On the other hand, the only discouraging thing about the experience is a boss fight that should have been a special event and a great battle that tested our skill and Ada’s ingenuity. What we got was a brief encounter that comes forward very early, without challenge, whose outcome is unsatisfactory and memorable only for being dull. Without a doubt, a wasted opportunity.

In conclusion, Separate Ways is a fast-paced content package that feels short; Without going into details, it can last a fraction of the original adventure, although it has a large dose of replayability when factoring in the classic large number of challenges, challenges and different difficulties. I estimate that Ada’s story lasts longer than Resident Evil 3 and that, exhausting all avenues of play, it can last approximately a dozen hours. For $9.99 USD I consider it to be an excellent offer.

We go our separate ways

