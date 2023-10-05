One of my first approaches to anime was open television, where animated series were broadcast that ended their cycle with little success and were forgotten. The Adventures of Fly is one of these stories that, despite having little impact, those of us who saw it still remember it fondly.

This spin off of Dragon Quest tells the adventures of an inexperienced dragon warrior who little by little understands his true power. The story is full of epic moments worth reliving, but unfortunately, Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai fails and falls by the wayside because the adventure never picks up. I tell you all the reasons in this review.

Find Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai on Amazon Mexico

When I started playing I noticed that the developers want you to know the story from beginning to end. The pretext for presenting it is an important confrontation in which Dai—the protagonist—receives an attack that causes him to lose his memory, and then the game can tell the story again. One of the biggest problems arises here: the slow and boring narrative, because in Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai you will spend most of the time reading and watching still images taken from the Crunchyroll anime. If you’re looking to learn the original story instead of playing, a better option is to open the app and watch the series.

The worst thing of all is that the story does not integrate naturally into the game, because you have to go out to the map, enter a menu and start as if it were a mission. This feels like you’re reading a graphic novel, but suddenly you realize you’re in levels where you have to use the controller. If you already know Dai’s story, you don’t need to watch those segments, and if you skip them, you can save yourself a few hours of gameplay.

You’ll spend a lot of time looking at stills if you want to know the story

Everything is segmented by missions with small well-defined maps where you have to eliminate enemies without stopping. The control scheme is simple and adds some RPG elements such as magic, recovery items, and special abilities. Normally, just pressing the main attack is enough, but with some more powerful enemies it will be necessary to use the entire available arsenal.

With the flow of the battle, a special meter will fill up that allows you to use a special ability; In Dai’s case, it is the powerful Avan Strash, an attack that generates a lot of damage and has a special animation that looks very cool. Perhaps this is the most representative, if we talk about well-adapted elements, since it recalls the climatic moments of the series.

Dai will not be alone in this adventure; He will be accompanied by Popp, the sorcerer, and Maam, Avan’s second apprentice. Later he is joined by a warrior who will be identified by those who know the original story. Each character has their own fighting style; For example, the sorcerer launches ranged attacks, has several elemental attacks, and a special ability that allows him to meditate to speed up the cooldown when he uses a spell. Maam has shots that can attack or heal, so she is ideal as a support character. Because everyone has pros and cons, it’s worth swapping them depending on the situation, although Dai is the most powerful and most of the time you’ll prefer to control him. Leaving things in the hands of the computer is not the best option.

One decision that seemed strange to me is that there are missions where you can only use part of your equipment for story reasons or to make things a little more complicated. This feels like a waste of time because there are already few opportunities to play the story mode and it seems like the only goal is to complicate things or justify you knowing a key moment.

You can switch between one character and another at any time

Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai is an action RPG, which means that you will level up and be able to improve your characters, but with some differences compared to other installments. For example, to maintain the theme of memories and lost memories there are reminiscences, which are illustrations of important moments taken from anime and manga, so you get them simply for playing. In addition to adding a touch of nostalgia, you can use Reminibinds to equip each character and improve their stats.

It is important to take these improvements into account because they increase the power of each character and can make the difference with a complicated boss or when the strength of your team is insufficient. There are some reminilazos better than others and you can improve them by meeting certain conditions. The game constantly invites you to obtain them all and, in fact, the only thing you can do once you finish the game is complete the requirements to obtain those bonuses and explore the extra mode called Temple of Remembrance, a kind of tower where the level of The characters return to 1 and you must overcome rooms with enemies and special conditions.

We can say that the Temple of Remembrance simulates a roguelike where you take different paths to benefit defense, attack or some parameter. When you reach the end you get reminiscences and rewards that you can bet to continue in more difficult levels and with better treasures. The mode works as something extra that could unlock art, music or special cinematics, the problem is that it is essential to visit it to obtain character upgrades and move on. In case you are very good at the game and everything comes easy to you, you will probably visit it when the story mode deviates to force you to know it and never again, but I recommend that you go several times to level up your attacks.

It’s a nice touch that the reminiscences work as a nod to the past, but the developers missed the opportunity to include a reward for Dai fans, such as manga covers, segments from the first version of the anime, or unpublished material from its creators.

The idea of ​​reminiscences is good but limited

We must say that the technical section is quite satisfactory, since the characters are well animated even though they do not blink and the movement is very fluid. It was a good decision to include unique animations for special attacks and when bosses use an ultimate move, something we’ve seen in other anime-based games.

There are very well-made animated segments where character models are used instead of still images, which gives a different perspective to what we saw in the anime and adds value because they add emotion. It’s a shame that this only happens at key moments and most of the time the story is told with still images while Aván narrates what happens. The music is good and matches what happens on screen, plus the voice acting in Japanese is sublime.

Facing the bosses is the best part of the game

Voila, that’s all Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai has to offer. I find it very sad that this action RPG had everything to give us an epic adventure in the style of NieR: Replicant ver. 1.2 or something simpler like Valkyrie Elysium, where we could go through towns to face a final boss and, instead, just use the name of the franchise and exploit some elements to justify its development.

Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai was much overdue and feels like a wasted opportunity to please Dai’s fans, who remain loyal despite the passage of time. I grew up watching the original series, which in the West was known as The Adventures of Fly, so when I found out there would be a game I thought it would be a good opportunity to bring a good franchise out of its slumber, taking advantage of its return on Crunchyroll. The bad news is that, whether you are a fan or not, the game is mediocre and falls far short of covering everything we saw in the new version of the anime, even though it makes an effort to tell all the details of the story. Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai joins the long list of games based on an anime that failed terribly.

Techniques like the Avan Strash have special animations

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News