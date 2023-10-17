Hot Wheels is synonymous with speed, fun and taking motorsports to places where physics or boring business taste do not allow it. It’s about using our imagination to feel like we’re in a cockpit, stepping on the accelerator to the max while we fly alongside other cars with impractical but cool designs.

The magic of Hot Wheels has caused the brand to get along very well with video games and since 1984 it has had several interesting releases. The most recent was Hot Wheels Unleashed, a new proposal that, although it was entertaining, left a lot behind. Now, the series returns with a sequel, but does it solve all the problems of the past? Is it a worthwhile proposition?

Miniature races

One of the most important points to clarify about Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged is that it has nothing to do with Mario Kart or Crash Team Racing. Yes, it’s a game that takes motorsports in a relaxed way, but it’s not a go-kart experience with objects. Rather, it is more similar to projects like Ridge Racer or even Trackmania, in the sense that it aims to take the fun and intensity of racing and take it to scenarios where the only thing that matters is knowing how to take advantage of its game mechanics to go at full speed and To be victorious.

It is precisely these game mechanics that make Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged a title with a unique flavor. The game takes many elements from its predecessor, such as the importance of skidding, braking, and knowing how to take advantage of boost, but combines it with new mechanics that add another layer of depth. For example, the energy you receive from drifting already serves more than just going faster for a while. Now you can take advantage of it to make a lateral push that throws your rivals out of control or to execute jumps that help you discover shortcuts or avoid obstacles. They are 2 mechanics that add a degree of freedom and depth to races, especially because they have a certain degree of risk-reward. Throwing an opponent off the track will give you a clear advantage, but if you fail you could fall and your race will be ruined. The same with jumps, it may help you skip a curve, but if you miscalculate you could fall off the cliff.

These new mechanics are used in different racing styles that make Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged more than traditional competitions. In addition to regular races, you will also find modalities such as survival race; time trial; drift competition, among others. Some modes free you from going on a track and instead put you in an open environment where you have to complete objectives such as finding checkpoints. In general, it has an appropriate selection of modes that adds variation, although ultimately in the vast majority the goal is still to be the fastest.

Although the game system has solid foundations, it has a huge problem: its tracks. The design fulfills the objective of making you feel on a Hot Wheels track, the problem is that they were designed with little inspiration. In this way, as the hours go by the game loses its charm and becomes somewhat boring since it can be difficult to differentiate between one track and another. It doesn’t help that the number of biomes is limited and little is done to exploit their different characteristics. It feels like the vast majority was done with the track editor, which is functional and offers several options.

It is worth mentioning that in Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged you will not just race like that. The game has a campaign mode that, although it is far from being very interesting, offers an alternative narrative. It’s a Saturday morning cartoon-style adventure where you follow a group of heroes who use Hot Wheels to win races and defeat evil. With comic vignette-style scenes you will see this story that unites the races of Story Mode. As I mentioned: it’s not the most interesting thing about the game, but younger players will surely like it.

Another important element is customization, which is deep. In Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged you will have the opportunity to customize various aspects of each of your vehicles. To start, we have the cosmetic section, which lets you change the appearance of the vehicle with paint and decals. It is an option that I have personally gotten little use out of, but it is evident how many options it offers and I am sure that more talented people will make incredible designs. On the other hand, each car also has a skill tree in which you can unlock various advantages that fit your playing style. It’s well implemented and allows some of the less attractive vehicles to be viable in the more intense races.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged also exploits the collecting section by having a huge amount of Hot Wheels that includes classic models of the brand and cars inspired by real vehicles. It is a selection with more than 100 models that Hot Wheels enthusiasts will greatly appreciate. These cars are obtained by participating in races and obtaining coins that you can exchange in the in-game store or by spinning a prize wheel very similar to the one in Forza Horizon.

The inadequacy of the item shop is that it works through rotation, which brings a couple of problems. The first is that you have to constantly check to find the car you’re interested in, and then it feels like it’s made solely to expand playtime metrics rather than being a user-driven decision. The other is that it invites FOMO (or the fear of missing out, in Spanish). It’s not such a big problem because, at least now, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged is free of microtransactions, but will it be the same in a year? There are already several studios updating their game with this monetization model after launch and it is a genuine point of concern.

There is a variety of races, but the tracks lose their charm

Without enough gas to win the race

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged is an entertaining proposition, but it has a long way to go before it can compete against the greats of the genre. It is evident that Milestone thought of it as a casual arcade racing game that you can enjoy in challenges with your friends to have a time full of laughter and chaotic fun. Sadly, that genre has better exponents and Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged doesn’t even come close. There will even be times when you are playing it and you wonder why you don’t remove it to play a much more fun game.

It must also be recognized that it is a different proposal that has a unique flavor. Its gameplay really rewards you for learning it and it’s fun to be able to ruin someone’s race with a well-placed crash. Unfortunately, this good foundation suffers from a completely soulless and generic track design that you’ll quickly forget.

If you liked Hot Wheels Unleashed, there’s a good chance you’ll enjoy this sequel, which is a little more of the same, but with game mechanics that add depth to the experience. If you are looking for something different in the arcade racing genre, it is a good alternative, although we recommend looking for it on sale.

