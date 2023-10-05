One more week, here we bring you the lists with the news about releases, games and offers that the Nintendo eShop has received today for Switch and more. This is all the content that the virtual store has received this week.

Without further ado, you can find the news and offers in the eShop below (prices in Europe only available on the Nintendo website):

Europa

Also physically for Switch

Borderlands 3

Detective Pikachu: El regreso

Disgaea 7

EA Sports FC 24

Fate/Samurai Remnant

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos

Silent Hope

Survivor: Castaway Island

The Sisters 2: Road to Fame

eShop the Switch

4×4 Mud: Offroad Car Simulator & Truck

Ancient Mahjong

Asterix & Obelix: Heroes

A Tiny Sticker Tale

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles

Bilkins’ Folly

Black Witchcraft

Cafe Master Story

Cocoon

Cooking Crazy

Deflector

Detail Detective

Digitris

Dinobreak

Diorama Dungeoncrawl

Dungeons and Goblins

Elder Story

Fabled Lands

Family Games

Foot Clinic

Front Mission 2: Remake

Gungrave G.O.R.E.

Humans vs Tiger

Indoor Kickball

Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur

Learn Words: Use Syllables

Lord of the Click: Interstellar Wars

Love Kuesuto

Madfarmer: Lost Kingdoms and Crazy Critters

My Little Universe

Ninja Kids: Time Masters

Paint Pro for Kids 0+

PictoPull

Pirates on Target

Rise of the Triad: Ludicruous Edition

schleich Puzzles Farm World

Shadows of Truth

Speediest: Car Racing Formula & Auto Sport

Supfly Delivery Simulator

Synergia: NextGen Edition

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

Umbrella Drop

Virtual Mom

Wargroove 2

Wings

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing ’23 Edition

Finally, we have these deals on games in the Switch eShop and more

America

Also physically for Switch:

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition – $59.99 (available October 6) Detective Pikachu Returns – $49.99 (available October 6)

And la eShop de Switch:

Airship Defender – $2.49 (disponible el 10 de octubre)

Aquarium Land – $4.99 (disponible el 6 de octubre)

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles – $24.99

Beach Cafe III: The Escape Room – $3.99

Black Witchcraft – $9.99

Cafe Master Story – $12.00

Cooking Craze – $9.99

Detail Detective – $2.99

Dungeons and Goblins – $3.99

Easy Japanesey – $2.99

Easy Japanesey 2 – $2.99

Easy Japanesey 3 – $2.99

Fabled Lands – $22.99

Freaky Trip – $16.99 (disponible el 6 de octubre)

Front Mission 2: Remake – $34.99

Hidden Gems: Volume One – $6.99

Hyper Gym Life 3D: Tough Guys – $7.99 (disponible el 7 de octubre)

Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur – $19.99

Long Gone Days – $24.99 (disponible el 10 de octubre)

Lost Dream: Overgrown – $4.99 (disponible el 10 de octubre)

Madfarmer: Lost Kingdoms and Crazy Critters – $4.99

Merge Master – $4.99 (disponible el 6 de octubre)

My Hero Ultra Rumble – gratis

My Little Universe – $14.99

My Name is Mayo 2 – $0.99

Paint Pro for Kids 0+ – $14.99

Park Racer – $4.99 (disponible el 6 de octubre)

Pirates on Target – $4.99 (disponible el 6 de octubre)

Project Blue – $9.99 (disponible el 6 de octubre)

RedRaptor – $4.99 (disponible el 11 de octubre)

S.H.M.U.P Bundle – $28.00

Schleich Puzzles Farm World – $24.99

Shy Cats Hidden Orchestra – $3.99 (disponible el 6 de octubre)

Sunshine Manor – $7.99

Supreme Car Parking Simulator 2024 – $4.99 (disponible el 11 de octubre)

Terra Alia: The Language Discovery RPG – $14.99 (disponible el 11 de octubre)

Tetropunk – $2.99

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – $19.99

The Pale Beyond – $19.99 (disponible el 6 de octubre)

The Sisters 2 – Road to Fame – $29.99

Two Sedans Driving Simulator – $7.99 (disponible el 8 de octubre)

Umbrella Drop – $0.99

Viki Spotter: Complete Bundle – $24.99

Wargroove 2 – $19.99

WFO World Football Online – $9.90

Wild Card Football – $39.99 (disponible el 10 de octubre)

Wings – $0.99

You can find them in full here

What do you think of the new Nintendo Switch games? As you know, if you want to know all the downloads and offers of eShop games for Nintendo Switch consoles from previous weeks, both for Europe and America, you can do so by accessing all Nintendo eShop offers.

