One more week, here we bring you the lists with the news about releases, games and offers that the Nintendo eShop has received today for Switch and more. This is all the content that the virtual store has received this week.
Without further ado, you can find the news and offers in the eShop below (prices in Europe only available on the Nintendo website):
Europa
Also physically for Switch
Borderlands 3
Detective Pikachu: El regreso
Disgaea 7
EA Sports FC 24
Fate/Samurai Remnant
Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos
Silent Hope
Survivor: Castaway Island
The Sisters 2: Road to Fame
eShop the Switch
4×4 Mud: Offroad Car Simulator & Truck
Ancient Mahjong
Asterix & Obelix: Heroes
A Tiny Sticker Tale
Bang-On Balls: Chronicles
Bilkins’ Folly
Black Witchcraft
Cafe Master Story
Cocoon
Cooking Crazy
Deflector
Detail Detective
Digitris
Dinobreak
Diorama Dungeoncrawl
Dungeons and Goblins
Elder Story
Fabled Lands
Family Games
Foot Clinic
Front Mission 2: Remake
Gungrave G.O.R.E.
Humans vs Tiger
Indoor Kickball
Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur
Learn Words: Use Syllables
Lord of the Click: Interstellar Wars
Love Kuesuto
Madfarmer: Lost Kingdoms and Crazy Critters
My Little Universe
Ninja Kids: Time Masters
Paint Pro for Kids 0+
PictoPull
Pirates on Target
Rise of the Triad: Ludicruous Edition
schleich Puzzles Farm World
Shadows of Truth
Speediest: Car Racing Formula & Auto Sport
Supfly Delivery Simulator
Synergia: NextGen Edition
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
Umbrella Drop
Virtual Mom
Wargroove 2
Wings
World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing ’23 Edition
Finally, we have these deals on games in the Switch eShop and more
America
Also physically for Switch:
Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition – $59.99 (available October 6) Detective Pikachu Returns – $49.99 (available October 6)
And la eShop de Switch:
Airship Defender – $2.49 (disponible el 10 de octubre)
Aquarium Land – $4.99 (disponible el 6 de octubre)
Bang-On Balls: Chronicles – $24.99
Beach Cafe III: The Escape Room – $3.99
Black Witchcraft – $9.99
Cafe Master Story – $12.00
Cooking Craze – $9.99
Detail Detective – $2.99
Dungeons and Goblins – $3.99
Easy Japanesey – $2.99
Easy Japanesey 2 – $2.99
Easy Japanesey 3 – $2.99
Fabled Lands – $22.99
Freaky Trip – $16.99 (disponible el 6 de octubre)
Front Mission 2: Remake – $34.99
Hidden Gems: Volume One – $6.99
Hyper Gym Life 3D: Tough Guys – $7.99 (disponible el 7 de octubre)
Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur – $19.99
Long Gone Days – $24.99 (disponible el 10 de octubre)
Lost Dream: Overgrown – $4.99 (disponible el 10 de octubre)
Madfarmer: Lost Kingdoms and Crazy Critters – $4.99
Merge Master – $4.99 (disponible el 6 de octubre)
My Hero Ultra Rumble – gratis
My Little Universe – $14.99
My Name is Mayo 2 – $0.99
Paint Pro for Kids 0+ – $14.99
Park Racer – $4.99 (disponible el 6 de octubre)
Pirates on Target – $4.99 (disponible el 6 de octubre)
Project Blue – $9.99 (disponible el 6 de octubre)
RedRaptor – $4.99 (disponible el 11 de octubre)
S.H.M.U.P Bundle – $28.00
Schleich Puzzles Farm World – $24.99
Shy Cats Hidden Orchestra – $3.99 (disponible el 6 de octubre)
Sunshine Manor – $7.99
Supreme Car Parking Simulator 2024 – $4.99 (disponible el 11 de octubre)
Terra Alia: The Language Discovery RPG – $14.99 (disponible el 11 de octubre)
Tetropunk – $2.99
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope – $19.99
The Pale Beyond – $19.99 (disponible el 6 de octubre)
The Sisters 2 – Road to Fame – $29.99
Two Sedans Driving Simulator – $7.99 (disponible el 8 de octubre)
Umbrella Drop – $0.99
Viki Spotter: Complete Bundle – $24.99
Wargroove 2 – $19.99
WFO World Football Online – $9.90
Wild Card Football – $39.99 (disponible el 10 de octubre)
Wings – $0.99
What do you think of the new Nintendo Switch games? As you know, if you want to know all the downloads and offers of eShop games for Nintendo Switch consoles from previous weeks, both for Europe and America, you can do so by accessing all Nintendo eShop offers.
