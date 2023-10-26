Like every week, here we bring you the lists with the news of releases, games and offers that the Nintendo eShop has received today for Switch and more. This is all the content that the virtual store has received this week.
Without further ado, you can find the news and offers in the eShop below (prices in Europe only available on the Nintendo website):
Europa
Also physically for Switch
Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1
Pickleball: Smash
eShop the Switch
Acrylic Nails
Animal Kart Racer 2
Another World Mahjong Girl
A Perfect Day
Archetype Arcadia
Bubble Shoot Farm
Bus Simulator 2023: City Driver
Castaway of Steels
Cats and the Other Lives
Colors and their Meanings
Composer World
Dave the Diver
Dreams of a Geisha
Druidwalker
Eggconsole Thexder PC-8801mkIISR
Enchanted Portals
Even if Tempest: Dawning Connections
Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery
Garden Buddies
Get Me Out, Please
Golf: Hole in Two
Gordian Quest
Great Ambition of the Slimes
Hamster on Rails
Hana Awase New Moon: Himeutsugi Volume
Hana Awase New Moon: Iroha Volume
Hana Awase New Moon: Karakurenai/Utsutsu Volume
Hana Awase New Moon: Mizuchi Volume
Have Fun Together
Horror Gallery
Horror Tale 2: Samantha
Jujubos
Jump, Race, Fly – Bundle
Just Dance 2024 Edition
Kickback Slug: Cosmic Courier
Lamphead
Latte Stand Tycoon+
Letters to Heaven
Long Run
LumiereMagna
Nyanzou & Kumakichi Let’s Make a Flower Garden
Paintball 3: Candy Match Factory
Paper Dash: Ghost Hunt
Seaside Driving
Space Games Galaxy Attack
Space Storeship
Spin Rhythm DX
Springtime Hike
Squid Commando
Suika Game
Swapshot
Tappy Word
Tappy Word 2
The Ghost X: Sniper Simulator
The Kitty in the Trapping Garden
The Little Mermaid: Visual Harmony
The Love: Date Simulator with Girls
Varenje: Don’t Touch the Berries
VISCO Collection
Warm Snow
Wet Steps
World of Horror
DLC de Switch
Master Detective Archives: Rain Code – Ch. Vivia: The Near-Death Detective + Ch. Yakou: Thank You, My Detective
America
Also physically for Switch
Barbie DreamHouse Adventures – $39.99 (available October 27) Desolatium – $29.99 (available October 27) Enchanted Portals – $19.99 (available November 1) Just Dance 2024 Edition – $59.99 RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe – $39.99 (available October 1) November)
eShop the Switch
30 Sport Games in 1 – $26.99 (disponible el 27 de octubre)
Ace Robot Combat – $19.99 (disponible el 31 de octubre)
Alive Paint – $4.99 (disponible el 27 de octubre)
Alpha Particle – $9.99 (disponible el 1 de noviembre)
Animal Hospital – $39.99
Animal Kart Racer 2 – $19.99
Arcade Archives Blandia – $7.99
Blub – $2.99
Bus Simulator 2023: City Driver – $13.99
Car for Sale Simulator 2023: Car Mechanic, Wash, Car Flipper – $14.99
Colors and their Meanings – $2.99
CometStriker DX – $14.99
Dave the Diver – $19.99
Dog – $19.99
DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue – $49.99 (disponible el 27 de octubre)
Easy Learning Classical Music – $8.99
Even if Tempest Dawning Connections – $49.99
Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery – $19.95
Fusion Paradox – $9.99 (disponible el 1 de noviembre)
Get Me Out, Please – $29.99
Gordian Quest – $19.99
Great Ambition of the Slimes – $11.99
Halloween Bubble Shooter – $1.99
Halloween Games for Toddlers and Babies – $7.99
Hamster on Rails – $14.99
Hana Awase New Moon: Himeutsugi Volume – $36.29
Hana Awase New Moon: Iroha Volume – $36.29
Hana Awase New Moon: Karakurenai/Utsutsu Volume – $36.29
Hana Awase New Moon: Mizuchi Volume – $36.29
Harvest Life + Castaway Paradise – $29.99
Headbangers: Rhythm Royale – $19.99 (disponible el 31 de octubre)
Hero Survival – $4.99 (disponible el 27 de octubre)
Horror Gallery – $9.99
Horror Tale 2: Samantha – $9.99
Illuminaria – $14.99
Jump, Race, Fly – Bundle – $16.29
Kickback Slug: Cosmic Courier – $11.99
Kraken Odyssey – $16.99 (disponible el 27 de octubre)
Letters To Heaven – $0.99
LumiereMagna – $15.99
Makoto Wakaido’s Case Files Trilogy Deluxe – $12.99
Murder is Game Over – $4.99 (disponible el 27 de octubre)
Mystery Lover – $9.99 (disponible el 31 de octubre)
Nyanzou & Kumakichi Let’s Make a Flower Garden – $1.00
Paintball 3: Candy Match Factory – $9.99
Paper Dash: Ghost Hunt – $9.99
Save the World – $7.99 (disponible el 27 de octubre)
Seaside Driving – $4.99
Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story – $29.99 (disponible el 1 de noviembre)
Space Games Galaxy Attack – $4.99
Space Storeship – $4.69
Spin Rhythm DX – $24.99
Springtime Hike – $4.99
Suika Game – $2.99
Tanuki Justice – $14.99
The Kitty in the Trapping Garden – $9.99
Triple Zombie Collection – $9.99 (disponible el 28 de octubre)
Trip World DX – $19.99
Varenje: Don’t Touch the Berries – $9.99
VISCO Collection – $19.99
Wallachia: Reign of Dracula – $14.99
Wet Steps – $4.99
Xaldia: Rise of the Space Pirates X2 – $17.99
Yatzi – $19.99
Nintendo Switch Online sample games
What do you think of the new Nintendo Switch games? As you know, if you want to know all the downloads and offers of eShop games for Nintendo Switch consoles from previous weeks, both for Europe and America, you can do so by accessing all Nintendo eShop offers.
Fuente.
