Europa

Also physically for Switch

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1

Pickleball: Smash

eShop the Switch

Acrylic Nails

Animal Kart Racer 2

Another World Mahjong Girl

A Perfect Day

Archetype Arcadia

Bubble Shoot Farm

Bus Simulator 2023: City Driver

Castaway of Steels

Cats and the Other Lives

Colors and their Meanings

Composer World

Dave the Diver

Dreams of a Geisha

Druidwalker

Eggconsole Thexder PC-8801mkIISR

Enchanted Portals

Even if Tempest: Dawning Connections

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery

Garden Buddies

Get Me Out, Please

Golf: Hole in Two

Gordian Quest

Great Ambition of the Slimes

Hamster on Rails

Hana Awase New Moon: Himeutsugi Volume

Hana Awase New Moon: Iroha Volume

Hana Awase New Moon: Karakurenai/Utsutsu Volume

Hana Awase New Moon: Mizuchi Volume

Have Fun Together

Horror Gallery

Horror Tale 2: Samantha

Jujubos

Jump, Race, Fly – Bundle

Just Dance 2024 Edition

Kickback Slug: Cosmic Courier

Lamphead

Latte Stand Tycoon+

Letters to Heaven

Long Run

LumiereMagna

Nyanzou & Kumakichi Let’s Make a Flower Garden

Paintball 3: Candy Match Factory

Paper Dash: Ghost Hunt

Seaside Driving

Space Games Galaxy Attack

Space Storeship

Spin Rhythm DX

Springtime Hike

Squid Commando

Suika Game

Swapshot

Tappy Word

Tappy Word 2

The Ghost X: Sniper Simulator

The Kitty in the Trapping Garden

The Little Mermaid: Visual Harmony

The Love: Date Simulator with Girls

Varenje: Don’t Touch the Berries

VISCO Collection

Warm Snow

Wet Steps

World of Horror

DLC de Switch

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code – Ch. Vivia: The Near-Death Detective + Ch. Yakou: Thank You, My Detective

America

Also physically for Switch

Barbie DreamHouse Adventures – $39.99 (available October 27) Desolatium – $29.99 (available October 27) Enchanted Portals – $19.99 (available November 1) Just Dance 2024 Edition – $59.99 RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe – $39.99 (available October 1) November)

eShop the Switch

30 Sport Games in 1 – $26.99 (disponible el 27 de octubre)

Ace Robot Combat – $19.99 (disponible el 31 de octubre)

Alive Paint – $4.99 (disponible el 27 de octubre)

Alpha Particle – $9.99 (disponible el 1 de noviembre)

Animal Hospital – $39.99

Animal Kart Racer 2 – $19.99

Arcade Archives Blandia – $7.99

Blub – $2.99

Bus Simulator 2023: City Driver – $13.99

Car for Sale Simulator 2023: Car Mechanic, Wash, Car Flipper – $14.99

Colors and their Meanings – $2.99

CometStriker DX – $14.99

Dave the Diver – $19.99

Dog – $19.99

DreamWorks Trolls Remix Rescue – $49.99 (disponible el 27 de octubre)

Easy Learning Classical Music – $8.99

Even if Tempest Dawning Connections – $49.99

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery – $19.95

Fusion Paradox – $9.99 (disponible el 1 de noviembre)

Get Me Out, Please – $29.99

Gordian Quest – $19.99

Great Ambition of the Slimes – $11.99

Halloween Bubble Shooter – $1.99

Halloween Games for Toddlers and Babies – $7.99

Hamster on Rails – $14.99

Hana Awase New Moon: Himeutsugi Volume – $36.29

Hana Awase New Moon: Iroha Volume – $36.29

Hana Awase New Moon: Karakurenai/Utsutsu Volume – $36.29

Hana Awase New Moon: Mizuchi Volume – $36.29

Harvest Life + Castaway Paradise – $29.99

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale – $19.99 (disponible el 31 de octubre)

Hero Survival – $4.99 (disponible el 27 de octubre)

Horror Gallery – $9.99

Horror Tale 2: Samantha – $9.99

Illuminaria – $14.99

Jump, Race, Fly – Bundle – $16.29

Kickback Slug: Cosmic Courier – $11.99

Kraken Odyssey – $16.99 (disponible el 27 de octubre)

Letters To Heaven – $0.99

LumiereMagna – $15.99

Makoto Wakaido’s Case Files Trilogy Deluxe – $12.99

Murder is Game Over – $4.99 (disponible el 27 de octubre)

Mystery Lover – $9.99 (disponible el 31 de octubre)

Nyanzou & Kumakichi Let’s Make a Flower Garden – $1.00

Paintball 3: Candy Match Factory – $9.99

Paper Dash: Ghost Hunt – $9.99

Save the World – $7.99 (disponible el 27 de octubre)

Seaside Driving – $4.99

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story – $29.99 (disponible el 1 de noviembre)

Space Games Galaxy Attack – $4.99

Space Storeship – $4.69

Spin Rhythm DX – $24.99

Springtime Hike – $4.99

Suika Game – $2.99

Tanuki Justice – $14.99

The Kitty in the Trapping Garden – $9.99

Triple Zombie Collection – $9.99 (disponible el 28 de octubre)

Trip World DX – $19.99

Varenje: Don’t Touch the Berries – $9.99

VISCO Collection – $19.99

Wallachia: Reign of Dracula – $14.99

Wet Steps – $4.99

Xaldia: Rise of the Space Pirates X2 – $17.99

Yatzi – $19.99

Nintendo Switch Online sample games

What do you think of the new Nintendo Switch games? As you know, if you want to know all the downloads and offers of eShop games for Nintendo Switch consoles from previous weeks, both for Europe and America, you can do so by accessing all Nintendo eShop offers.

