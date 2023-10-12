One more week, here we bring you the lists with the news about releases, games and offers that the Nintendo eShop has received today for Switch and more. This is all the content that the virtual store has received this week.

Without further ado, you can find the news and offers in the eShop below (prices in Europe only available on the Nintendo website):

Europa

Also physically for Switch

Dino Ranch: Ride to Rescue

Disgaea 7

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos

eShop the Switch

Airship Defender

Ancient Relics: Egypt

Anime Poly Puzzle: Sci-Fi Maidens

Astebros

Astrosmash

Block Buster Billy

Chemically Bonded

Company of Heroes Collection

Cook, Serve, Delicious

Dementium: The Ward

Domino Draw

Edna & Harvey Bundle

Eventide 3: Legacy of Legends

Freaky Trip

Haunted House

High Cars

Hyper Gym Life 3D: Tough Guys

Jigsaw Ice Princess

Long Days Gone

Lost Dream: Overgrown

Merge Master

Park Racer

Persona Collection

Project Blue

Re.Surs

RedRaptor

River City: Rival Showdown

Sakura Alien

Saltsea Chronicles

Shy Cats Hidden Orchestra

Subpar Pool

Terra Alia

The Legend of Shadow: Mask of the Force

The Pale Beyond

Trapped in the Tricky Prison

Turbo Dash Kart Racing

Twin Mind: Nobody’s Here Collector’s Edition

Ultimate Jigsaw Puzzle Collection

Wild Card Football

Yoga Studio

Finally, we have these deals on games in the Switch eShop and more

America

Also in physical format for Switch

Skull Island: Rise of Kong – $39.99 (available October 17) Sonic Superstars – $59.99 (available October 17) The Grinch: Christmas Adventures – $39.99 (available October 13) Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition – $39.99 (available October October 13)

eShop the Switch

A Boy and His Blob: Retro Collection – $9.99 (disponible el 17 de octubre)

Alphadia I & II – $19.99

Ancient Relics: Egypt – $19.99

Arcade Archives Darius II – $7.99

Astebros – $12.99

Asterix & Obelix: Heroes – $29.99

Ball laB II – $4.99 (disponible el 18 de octubre)

Block Buster Billy – $9.99

Break the Glass Cup: Breaking Physics Puzzle – $9.99

Chemically Bonded – $9.99 (disponible el 13 de octubre)

Company of Heroes Collection – $29.99

Cook, Serve, Delicious – $12.99

Dark American Horror Stories – $2.99

Dateless Love – Love Story Behind the Restoration – $19.99

Dementium: The Ward – $19.99

Dino Ranch: Ride to the Rescue – $39.99

Dwerve – $19.99

Eventide 3: Legacy of Legends – $14.99

Haunted House – $19.99

Ironsmith Medieval Simulator – $9.99

Kingdown Eighties – $11.99 (disponible el 16 de octubre)

Kittengumi: The Sakabato’s Thief – $9.99 (disponible el 13 de octubre)

Learn Words – Use Syllables – $9.99

Lost Dream: Overgrown – $4.99

NOISZ re:||COLLECTION G – $24.99

Persona Collection – $89.99

Pixel Game Maker Series Ninja Runner – $5.99

Re.Surs – $7.99

River City: Rival Showdown – $24.99

Sakura Alien – $9.99 (disponible el 13 de octubre)

Saltsea Chronicles – $24.99

Shadows of Truth – $4.99

Slots Casino Game – $11.99

Speediest – Car Racing Formula & Auto Sport – $9.99

Subpar Pool – $9.99

The Meaning of Dreams – $2.99

Trapped in the Tricky Prison – $9.99

Traumatarium – $2.99 (disponible el 13 de octubre)

Turbo Dash Kart Racing – $9.99

Vlad Circus: Descend into Madness – $19.99 (disponible el 17 de octubre)

Whitestone – $19.99 (disponible el 13 de octubre)

Z Escape – $4.99 (disponible el 13 de octubre)

Zombie Defense – $4.99 (disponible el 13 de octubre)

Zombie Raft – $4.99 (disponible el 13 de octubre)

What do you think of the new Nintendo Switch games? As you know, if you want to know all the downloads and offers of eShop games for Nintendo Switch consoles from previous weeks, both for Europe and America, you can do so by accessing all Nintendo eShop offers.

