One more week, here we bring you the lists with the news about releases, games and offers that the Nintendo eShop has received today for Switch and more.
Without further ado, you can find the news and offers in the eShop below (prices in Europe only available on the Nintendo website):
Europa
Also physically for Switch
Dino Ranch: Ride to Rescue
Disgaea 7
Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos
eShop the Switch
Airship Defender
Ancient Relics: Egypt
Anime Poly Puzzle: Sci-Fi Maidens
Astebros
Astrosmash
Block Buster Billy
Chemically Bonded
Company of Heroes Collection
Cook, Serve, Delicious
Dementium: The Ward
Domino Draw
Edna & Harvey Bundle
Eventide 3: Legacy of Legends
Freaky Trip
Haunted House
High Cars
Hyper Gym Life 3D: Tough Guys
Jigsaw Ice Princess
Long Days Gone
Lost Dream: Overgrown
Merge Master
Park Racer
Persona Collection
Project Blue
Re.Surs
RedRaptor
River City: Rival Showdown
Sakura Alien
Saltsea Chronicles
Shy Cats Hidden Orchestra
Subpar Pool
Terra Alia
The Legend of Shadow: Mask of the Force
The Pale Beyond
Trapped in the Tricky Prison
Turbo Dash Kart Racing
Twin Mind: Nobody’s Here Collector’s Edition
Ultimate Jigsaw Puzzle Collection
Wild Card Football
Yoga Studio
Finally, we have these deals on games in the Switch eShop and more
America
Also in physical format for Switch
Skull Island: Rise of Kong – $39.99 (available October 17) Sonic Superstars – $59.99 (available October 17) The Grinch: Christmas Adventures – $39.99 (available October 13) Transformers: Earthspark – Expedition – $39.99 (available October October 13)
eShop the Switch
A Boy and His Blob: Retro Collection – $9.99 (disponible el 17 de octubre)
Alphadia I & II – $19.99
Ancient Relics: Egypt – $19.99
Arcade Archives Darius II – $7.99
Astebros – $12.99
Asterix & Obelix: Heroes – $29.99
Ball laB II – $4.99 (disponible el 18 de octubre)
Block Buster Billy – $9.99
Break the Glass Cup: Breaking Physics Puzzle – $9.99
Chemically Bonded – $9.99 (disponible el 13 de octubre)
Company of Heroes Collection – $29.99
Cook, Serve, Delicious – $12.99
Dark American Horror Stories – $2.99
Dateless Love – Love Story Behind the Restoration – $19.99
Dementium: The Ward – $19.99
Dino Ranch: Ride to the Rescue – $39.99
Dwerve – $19.99
Eventide 3: Legacy of Legends – $14.99
Haunted House – $19.99
Ironsmith Medieval Simulator – $9.99
Kingdown Eighties – $11.99 (disponible el 16 de octubre)
Kittengumi: The Sakabato’s Thief – $9.99 (disponible el 13 de octubre)
Learn Words – Use Syllables – $9.99
Lost Dream: Overgrown – $4.99
NOISZ re:||COLLECTION G – $24.99
Persona Collection – $89.99
Pixel Game Maker Series Ninja Runner – $5.99
Re.Surs – $7.99
River City: Rival Showdown – $24.99
Sakura Alien – $9.99 (disponible el 13 de octubre)
Saltsea Chronicles – $24.99
Shadows of Truth – $4.99
Slots Casino Game – $11.99
Speediest – Car Racing Formula & Auto Sport – $9.99
Subpar Pool – $9.99
The Meaning of Dreams – $2.99
Trapped in the Tricky Prison – $9.99
Traumatarium – $2.99 (disponible el 13 de octubre)
Turbo Dash Kart Racing – $9.99
Vlad Circus: Descend into Madness – $19.99 (disponible el 17 de octubre)
Whitestone – $19.99 (disponible el 13 de octubre)
Z Escape – $4.99 (disponible el 13 de octubre)
Zombie Defense – $4.99 (disponible el 13 de octubre)
Zombie Raft – $4.99 (disponible el 13 de octubre)
You can find them in full here
What do you think of the new Nintendo Switch games?
