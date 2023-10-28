Fan art shows how well Natalie Dormer would represent Poison Ivy in the live-action Batman movies.

Natalie Dormer would look this good in the DC universe.

Join the conversation

Game of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer is well known for playing Margaery Tyrell. On this occasion, A follower of the actress has decided to change her role and have her play Poison Ivy in this incredible fan art. That character is also really known for being one of Batman’s villains, so the mix between the two has given rise to a spectacular result that you cannot miss.

This well-known villain has been played on the big screen by another really well-known actress, Uma Thurman. Which also played the role of Beatrix Kiddo, protagonist of the Kill Bill film saga. Since then, she hasn’t had any other live-action film adaptations, so the drawing you can see below will show you how well Natalie Dormer would fit the role.

This would be Natalie Dormer’s Poison Ivy

The creator of this project has been the Instagram user Steven Defendini, who He is dedicated to making magnificent illustrations that you can see in his profile. As you have imagined, this one by Natalie Dormer is not the only one, since it also has an illustration of Taylor Swift as part of the X-Men, drawings of Harley Quinn or the Scarlet Witch. Authentic wonders that are worth seeing, so do not hesitate to delve a little into their page.

As you have seen, the result is wonderful, now Batman and Poison Ivy fans surely want this to come true. Natalie Dormer has given great performances throughout her entire career, so it wouldn’t be difficult to imagine how well she would do giving life to this iconic Gotham villain. For now it is not known who will be in charge of stepping into the character’s shoes, so we will have to wait for further news.

The next film that attracts a lot of attention is Batman: The Brave and the Bold, which promises to be a real success in the new DC universe. However, This is an animated film, so it will not have real actors when it comes to interpreting its characters. We will be very attentive to see when Poison Ivy could appear again and above all, to bring you the news about its casting.

