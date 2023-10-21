Surely many of you will remember that Nintendo’s legendary Game Boy Color (GBC) was released in Japan on October 21, 1998, so today we are celebrating its 25 years in the market. Remember that at Ruetir.com you can review the best Game Boy games.

This console marked the continuation of the original model and was characterized by incorporating a color screen, as the name suggests. A notable feature was its compatibility with the games of the original model. Some titles, such as Pokémon Red and Blue and Super Mario Land, featured special color palettes when used on the new console. Additionally, GB Color was available in various colors, including versions with transparent casings.

Although Exact sales figures are not available for each console individually., the sum of Game Boy and Game Boy Color sales reached 118.69 million units, accompanied by a total of 501.11 million games sold. The most successful titles include Pokémon Gold and Silver, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons.

At Ruetir.com we want to congratulate the great Game Boy Color. Do you have any special memories related to this console? Share it with us in the comments! We read you!

