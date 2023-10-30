Suara.com – Not only focusing on supporting the fertilizer and petrochemical industry as the company’s main activity, PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur (Pupuk Kaltim) also always strives to provide positive and sustainable benefits for all stakeholders in various aspects, including the preservation of Indonesian arts and culture.

As a form of support in preserving arts and culture, Pupuk Kaltim in collaboration with the Puri Kauhan Ubud Foundation held a Gambuh Buddha Kecapi art performance in the 2023 Saraswati Sewana Literature program series at Pemedal Agung Kerta Gosa Klungkung, Bali (27/10/2023).

The Gambuh art performance entitled Buddha Kecapi is a Balinese culture that is more than 300 years old. This long history is what attracted the attention of Pupuk Kaltim to support this arts and cultural performance as one of the riches and characteristics of the Indonesian nation.

Gambuh is a cultural heritage dance drama from Bali. This dance drama is influenced by the Javanese-Hindu period dance drama known as lalavkaran racket. Even though it originates from the 15th century, the Gambuh Performing Arts is still preserved in various regions in Bali. Generally, in the Gambuh Arts Performance all the characters play their roles using the Kawi language.

Pupuk Kaltim President Director Budi Wahju Soesilo said that Pupuk Kaltim will continue to be committed to preserving Indonesian culture as a form of Pupuk Kaltim’s respect for various arts and cultures.

“Arts and culture cannot be separated from the journey of an industry. Industrialization is not just a collection of buildings and machines, but there are people and innovation in it and also culture. It is important for us to continue to preserve art in building a more humane civilization. “And Pupuk Kaltim’s presence in supporting the Puri Kauhan Ubud Foundation is our commitment to continue supporting the development of local arts and culture,” explained Budi Wahju Soesilo.

Gambuh Buddha Kecapi art stage as part of Saraswati Sewana Literature Program 2023 at Pemedal Agung Kerta Gosa Klungkung, Bali (27/10/2023). (Special)

Matters of preserving and supporting arts and cultural activities in the country are nothing new for Pupuk Kaltim. At its head office location in Bontang, Pupuk Kaltim has an art gallery which also immortalizes and records the artistic and cultural journey of Bontang City in the form of paintings, poetry and various other works of art. Last year, in commemoration of its 45th anniversary, Pupuk Kaltim also held an art exhibition entitled Bentang Bontang Art Exhibition and the launch of the Poetry Anthology book, Entropi: Bontang.

This year, Bali, as one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world which also has extraordinary artistic and cultural potential, has become Pupuk Kaltim’s choice to show its commitment to support. Apart from that, the 2023 Saraswati Sewana Literature with the theme Wariga Usadha Siddhi is considered to be in line with the spirit of Pupuk Kaltim. This theme teaches about harmonious and harmonious relationships between the universe, the natural world and fellow humans. This program is also a literary and cultural event honoring Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and arts that aims to celebrate Bali’s rich and diverse literary traditions.

In preserving culture, Chairman of the Puri Kauhan Ubud AAGN Foundation Ari Dwipayana appreciated the presence of Pupuk Kaltim in its efforts and commitment to preserving Indonesian culture, especially Bali. “We are proud to be able to organize this event together with Pupuk Kaltim as a form of our love for art and culture in Indonesia. This is proof that an industry still cares about local cultures and is directly involved in preserving them. Pupuk Kaltim’s support makes us even more optimistic in bringing the Gambuh Buddha Kecapi and other Balinese cultural arts to a wider audience and continuing our mission to celebrate and preserve Bali’s cultural heritage.”

“We believe that every region in Indonesia has historical value, arts and culture are special and must be preserved. And of course Pupuk Kaltim will try to support the preservation of this nation’s arts and culture. We also do not forget to invite all communities to continue to manage their natural and cultural wealth to become a tourist attraction, so that in addition to having an impact on economic growth in Indonesia. “Not only that, what we are preserving and maintaining now is of course so that later Indonesian arts and culture can also be enjoyed by future generations,” concluded Soesilo.

