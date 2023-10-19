Galileo signs its first Power Purchase Agreement

GALILEO, the pan-European platform for the development of renewable energy, has signed its first corporate PPA (Power Purchase Agreement) with a multinational listed on the NYSE. The Ppa has as its object the sale of electricity generated in Italy by three GALILEO photovoltaic projects to decarbonise the production processes of the client company and has a duration of 10 years. The projects are located in Campania and have a total capacity of 23 MW, for an annual production estimated at over 40 GWh.

“The transaction constitutes an important milestone for GALILEO, which, since its foundation in 2020, has identified among its strategic objectives the ability to market renewable energy to end customers – we read in a press note – with attractive solutions for industrial partners, ensuring stable revenues for their projects. The operation also highlights the growing attention at European level by energy-intensive companies to the development of new renewable electricity production plants”. “We are very pleased to have concluded this agreement with a leading global industrial company. The long-term sale of energy to a high-profile customer rewards the quality of our projects and the ability to support customers in their energy transition. demand for this marketing formula is growing rapidly throughout Europe, and we are already working to conclude similar operations in other markets”, underlines Paolo Grossi, Chief Commercial Officer of Galileo.

