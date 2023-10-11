“In the Anagni plant we produce more than 70 different drugs, for a total of around 100 million doses per year which are then exported to more than 90 countries around the world, from Japan to the United States. In 50 years of existence this site has had a great industrial development: which started with 38 employees, today it can count on 500 collaborators. The first approval from the US FDA was obtained in 1989”. Thus to Adnkronos Salute Alessandro Galassini, director of the Sanofi plant in Anagni (Frosinone), on the occasion of the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the site present since 1973 in the Valle del Sacco.

“We specialize in the production of injectable drugs, mainly antibiotics and products against tuberculosis – underlines Galassini – We are experiencing a profound transformation process that will make the plant a production center for biotechnological drugs for rare diseases and vaccines. We produce freeze-dried products, sterile drugs and injectables”.