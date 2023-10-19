Galadriel has many faces in Tolkien’s mythology. Pay close attention to the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Galadriel’s transformation into a villain will be explored in season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. In the first season of the Prime Video series, we witnessed how the elf was tempted by Sauron’s offer of power. However, her real journey is just beginning in season two. In JRR Tolkien’s works, she always represented a force for good. But she hinted that she could have become a terrible force if her morals had gone astray. If in Peter Jackson’s trilogy she was tempted by the One Ring, now the series takes this as the basis for its narrative arc in this prequel. A prequel that has all fans doubtful and skeptical.

In Tolkien’s The Silmarillion, Galadriel’s backstory details how she constantly longed to rule Middle-earth. He possessed grace, power and morals. And she was uniquely qualified for it. The powerful elf knew that she could do much good in the world. And Middle-earth provided him with ample opportunities to do so. The mythology of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power suggests that great heroes can easily become the fiercest villains in Middle-earth. Sauron and Saruman were destined to be good. And characters like Galadriel and Gandalf feared that they might follow the same path as these characters. The temptation was always there.

The desires and temptations of the powerful elf

Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues the original trilogy’s trend of seeing its characters tempted by power and evil. Throughout the first season, Elrond was tempted to break his oath to Prince Durin IV to save the people from him. However, this would have caused a devastating rift between the Elves and the Dwarves. In Galadriel’s case, she was strongly tempted at the beginning of the story. Her desire to return to Valinor made her doubt her oath to continue her brother Finrod’s search for her. Then, after discovering that Halbrand was Sauron, she offered him power and domination. A power without equal within Middle Earth.

Although Galadriel differs greatly from her counterpart in the trilogy, his desire to rule fits with the character’s canon. It seems that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has chosen this detail as a central part of the character arc. This is shown in the memory of Finrod, who tells him that sometimes it is necessary to touch the darkness. Until the end of the first season, she didn’t come close to completely giving in to the darkness. However, her hesitation at Halbrand’s offer and her confusion over how much darkness she can safely touch before she has gone too far indicate that her fight against temptation is only beginning. We’ll see what happens in the second season.

The darkness is powerful in Middle Earth, and it continues to grow

Prime Video

Galadriel’s conversation with Finrod about the pull of darkness is an invention of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It never happened in JRR Tolkien’s novels. However, there is evidence in canon that supports the character arc developed by the Prime Video series. The most obvious example is the temptation of the elf by the One Ring when Frodo arrived in Lothlórien. She was offered absolute power and, although she knew that he was evil and could not be used for good, she was tempted to accept him and rule Middle-earth as a terrible and beautiful queen.

However, long before this happened, Galadriel was described as an elf with a deep interest in the desire to rule.. That was why he came to Middle-earth and refused to return to Valinor even after the ban on the Noldor was lifted. This desire was not rooted in evil. Because of that, she was a truly spectacular leader. However, a significant theme of Tolkien’s works is that it is difficult to rule over others without falling into the slippery abyss of domination. The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will likely continue to explore this and see Galadriel get even closer to the villain she was always on the verge of becoming.