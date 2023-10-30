The Mexican film “Day of the Dead” arrives this week on the cultural circuit of Guadalajara; It can be seen today, tomorrow and Tuesday in the Cineforo room.

The direction of the film is Jose Medina (his debut feature) and the photography is by Cristian Solanowhile the cast is made up of Gabriela Montiel, Ishbel Bautista, Quetzalli Cortés, Antonio Monroi, Valentina Guadarrama and José Sefami, among others.

The plot addresses the story of “Camila” (Gabriela Montiel), who after the loss of her parents, continues her mourning during the Day of the Dead season, but traditions do not do justice to her pain and loneliness. EL INFORMADOR spoke with Montiel about the opportunity to participate in this story.

“We are a fairly small team, I am the protagonist and Ishbel Bautista is with me (on scene) almost all the time. And ‘Camila’, my character is a girl from a very traditional family from Xochimilco and in the earthquake (2017) all of them died. ‘Camila’ was pregnant and with her fright she also lost her baby. And from this situation she develops survivor’s guilt. So, she experiences a personal deconstruction in Day of the Dead, and her cousin, who is Ishbel Bautista, is like her anchor in this mourning.”

For the actress, this film has led her to reflect on how people define themselves too much by others around them, “and the moment they are no longer there, our life no longer makes sense because we no longer know who we are.” However, she also says that we must understand that death is just another step in life, so “Camila”, her character, also questions what lies beyond after death, but Gabriela also highlights that death makes us value and enjoy the present and life more, “because you know that they end.”

On a personal level, she reveals that one of her great fears is the death of her loved ones, which is why this film has also left its mark on her in a particular way. So building “Camila” was a great gift. “All the characters are teachers, who choose you, because you have something to give them because it is your voice and not anyone else’s, so they come to teach you something. And for me it was facing and putting death as something tangible, as something that can happen, so it was very hard, I got into quite painful areas and from there what I learned is that you had to live the joy and freedom of to have my loved people, to be healthy and to be young.”

The protagonist, after the event she experiences, is in a state of denial, but when the Day of the Dead arrives and it is time to honor the people who are no longer here, “It is when the 20th falls on her and since her cousin is not there at that moment, it is when the time comes to accept her loss”so the pain and longing are going to flare up again.

Finally, Gabriela remembers that the premiere was in Veracruz because there is an interesting symbolism with the film, since the final scene occurs in this State, from which the actress Ishbel Bautista is also originally from.

Synopsis

“Camila” after a couple of months of the loss of her parents, mourning continues during the Day of the Dead season, national traditions decorate the streets colorfully and festively, society does not do justice to the helplessness and pain she feels for these losses. “Camila” isolates herself from the world trying to overcome this grief, but she can’t get it out of her head.

Agenda

Cinema Hall (Av. Juárez 976 American Col., Guadalajara. UdeG General Rectory Building, Floor -1) Hours: October 30, 8:20 pm; Tuesday, October 31, 4:20pm and Wednesday, November 1, 3:50pm.

MM

Themes

