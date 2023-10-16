Alberto Mattiello Business Futurist

Futurologist Mattiello: “The fundamental point is artificial intelligence like ChatGpt”

It defines itself as “Business Futurist”, Alberto Mattielloinnovation thinker, author, entrepreneur, technology expert, member of the scientific committee of Confindustria. Translated: it helps companies understand the technological context within which they will compete in the coming years.

We are in Capalbio, at the Executive Meeting, the two-day event that brings together Managing Directors, CEOs and human resources directors of multinationals and Italian companies. This is the Challenge Network, a point of reference among consultancy companies in the field of professional training, founded by Roberto Santori, and a privileged observatory on labor market trends and new professional challenges.

Mattiello, what impact has technology had on the business world?

Technology has always had a huge impact on value creation. That is, on the ability of a company to build products, services and have access to the market. But never as in the last 10 months has technology given such a decisive impetus to what will be the new levers of competition.

What does innovation mean for business?

For the company, innovation means survival. This has always been the case: although faithful to themselves, companies are beings that must continue to change. Today, however, the level of challenge is much higher. Because the very concept of work is in check.

Why is work at risk?

Work is not at risk, but it is in check. That is, the concept of value creation, the things for which a company or a person should be paid or must pay, changes a lot with respect to the rules that are being generated. Today the monad of work competition is no longer a single person, but is made up of people with machines. Therefore, a person’s ability to work with machines together with the help of a co-pilot becomes a fundamental key to being competitive in the coming period.

Which technologies will have the greatest impact and in which sectors?

I wouldn’t make a distinction between sectors. This new cycle of technologies that is maturing in this period will have a pervasive impact on everything. The fundamental point is artificial intelligence, especially the new generation one, i.e. the generative one behind ChatGPT.

But behind this there are three great worlds: one linked to climate technology, one linked to our ability to relate digitally, and then there is a robotic theme. Whoever is investing in artificial intelligence is also simultaneously investing in giving hands to this intelligence, capable of acting and manipulating the world within which we live.

