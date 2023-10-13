Are you a lover of the animated series Futurama? Well then this is going to interest you, because the latest news is very positive.

Futurama has news for fans. During a Hulu panel at New York Comic-Con 2023, the streaming service shared a new teaser for the series confirming that season 12 will arrive in 2024. This is great news for all lovers of Matt’s animated series Groening. An animated series that is living a second life in the present of the streaming era. Ultimately, its rebirth is occurring in a world that has changed significantly after the rise and consolidation of platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max or Disney+, among many others.

This will be the second season of Futurama after being canceled for the second time in 2013, with season 11 airing between May 2023 and September 2023 on Hulu. Although only a couple of seconds of footage from season 12 were shown, the clip ended with a card that read “the series will return in 2024.” The team also confirmed that season 12 will have 10 episodes after releasing the 20 episodes that made up season 11. There will be 10 new futuristic episodes!

What can we expect from season 12?

Disney+

Futurama just returned in 2023 with the same style it had during its first 10 seasons. The series uses a lot of controversial topics as part of its new set of episodes. And with the production team continuing the trend of setting up the season finale with a cliffhanger for more potential storylines, it’s certainly exciting to see this decision pay off for the next batch of episodes.

At this time, it is unclear what stage of development the company is in. Futurama season 12. However, there will be plenty of opportunity for some fun developments once Philip Fry, Leela, Bender, and the rest of the crew return to action. And given creator Matt Groening’s propensity for developing long-lasting characters, as he does on other shows like The Simpsons and Disenchantment, only time will tell what he has in mind for next season.