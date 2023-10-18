Furfrou in Pokémon GO It is one of the most sought-after monsters for its great variety of stylized shapes.

There are surely many rare forms that you want to get in Pokémon GO, such as the fearsome Greavard Shiny, the popular Arboliva, the Wooper variant of Paldea or the definitive form of Zygarde.

But the interesting thing about Furfrou is that some forms will be exclusive to certain regions, and it will help you to know them before starting the search.

Where to find all Furfrou forms in Pokémon GO

This popular, glamorous poodle was first introduced in Pokémon X and Y. Since then, creators have played with the different haircuts he can get, and Pokémon GO It has some of the most creative methods.

To start looking for ways to Furfrou in Pokémon GO You will need to know the regions of the world where they will be available. Some will be inaccessible and you will have to resort to exchanges to get them, or wait for a vacation abroad.

There are some forms rarer than others, such as Furfrou pharaonic court y heart cut. Many players usually exchange them even for Legendary Pokémon y Shiny.

These are the forms of Furfrou in Pokémon GO that everyone can have:

Wild shape Lady’s cut Gentleman’s cut Heart cut (For everyone, but only during Valentine’s Day events)

And these are the variants exclusive to specific regions:

Star cut: Available in Asia-Pacific Diamond cut: Available in Europe, the Middle East and Africa Miss cut: Available in America Aristocratic cut: Available in France Kabuki cut: Available in Japan Pharaonic cut: Available in Egypt

These are all the Furfrou variants available in Pokémon GO.

How to do the different Furfrou haircuts

Something you need to know about Furfrou in Pokémon GO is that you will always find it in your wild shape. However, you can give it haircuts to achieve its different shapes, as long as you are in certain regions.

To do this you must go to the options of your Furfrau as if you were going to give it more power, but instead you will select “Change Shape”. You will need to spend at least 25 Candies and 10,000 Stardust, but you will only have to do it once if you plan to keep that variant of the Pokémon.

The shapes or haircuts available will vary depending on your region, as detailed above. Furfrou heart cut will only be accessible in the list only during the event Valentine’s Day 2024. You’ll have to wait a bit, but you may have that Furfrou secured in Pokémon GO.