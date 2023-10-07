The second season of Loki is now available exclusively on Disney+: after the exciting events of the season finale, the god of deception and Mobius will have to discover the secrets of TVAcommanded by the mysterious He Who Remains.

For the occasion, Funko presents i Funko Pop! of the protagonists. From Loki captured by the TVA to all his iconic variations like Loki President.

For all those who want to feel like the god of deception every day, Loungefly offers the set consisting of backpack and wallet which faithfully recalls the costume seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Made of vegan leather they are perfect for adding an Asgardian touch to your look.

What do you think?

Share on

Enrico Ippoliti 7 October 2023