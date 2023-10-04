On the occasion of the third anniversary of the European site of FUNKOis available exclusively on Funko Pop! of Freddy, the iconic mascot of the franchise. In traveler version, little Freddy is ready to discover all of Europe and visit the collections of all enthusiasts. Recently, the new Bitty Pop collection dedicated to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Disney Princesses. Below is the description:

Freddy is ready to embark on a fantastic adventure around Europe in honor of the third birthday of the European Funko site. With his suitcase, he can’t wait to visit all the collections of the most passionate fans. The vinyl figure is approximately 10.5cm tall.

Funko was born in 1998 from an idea of Mike Becker, a collector enthusiast. His mission was to protect and help other collectors find the rarest pieces. In 2005 the company was sold to Brian Mariotti, who decided to expand the company aiming at a general audience. The first lines of the franchise, themed Star Wars, Marvel and DC, were presented in 2010 at San Diego Comic Con, but it was only with the first Game of Thrones themed collection in 2012 that a real phenomenon broke out. The company has expanded over the years, even opening flagship stores worldwideincluding the one at headquarters in Washington DC., the one in Hollywood and the most recent one in Dubai. In these shops, among the various activities, there is the exclusive possibility of creating your own Funko Pop! personalized. In addition to Funko Pop!, the company offers numerous collectible products including a line of NFTs launched in 2021 with the first series dedicated to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Continue to follow us for more information.