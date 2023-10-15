Over the last week, funerals have been held in Israel for some of the more than 1,300 people killed last Saturday during the Hamas attack. Hundreds and sometimes thousands of people participated, many of them strangers to the families of the dead. In Israel, attending the funerals of unknown people is a widespread custom, based on the idea that the presence of a large number of people can give comfort to those who have suffered bereavement, but also on the tradition whereby to “say kaddish”, i.e. to make the prayer dedicated to the dead, at least 10 people are needed.

The Wall Street Journal reported that to ensure that no family found themselves alone at the funeral of a loved one, volunteer groups were created in at least 14 cities across the country. For many, attending the funerals of strangers is also a way to collectively deal with the shock and fear caused by last weekend’s unexpected attack.

The groups of volunteers participate in the funerals but also spread information on social networks to ensure that many other people can do the same. This is even more true for the non-Israeli dead, whose families are far away or who did not have many acquaintances in the country. For example, Bruna Valeanu, one of the people killed during the attack on the Supernova music festival, was of Brazilian origins: many people came to her funeral after reading a post shared online in which it was said that the only family members she had in Israel were mother and sister.

In the farming community (moshav) of Zeitan, just outside Tel Aviv, over one hundred volunteers organized themselves to put together bouquets and wreaths of flowers to distribute at funerals across the country, after the sudden demand made the wreaths typical of funerals nowhere to be found.

For decades, at least since the Yom Kippur War in 1973, Israel has not suffered so many losses, especially among civilians. The people interviewed by the Wall Street Journal said that in the cemeteries they have equipped themselves to ensure that each family has the necessary time for the funeral ceremony, but that the number of deaths is so great that for example in Jerusalem in recent days there ‘It was a funeral every half hour.

– Read also: The chronology of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict