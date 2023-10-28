Love and terror merge in a shocking new film, we are talking about Lisa Frankenstein and here we leave you the trailer.

In a stunning sneak peek at Lisa Frankenstein, the creators take the famous expression ‘the couple that kills together, stays together’ to a whole new level. Directed by Zelda Williams (daughter of Robin Williams) and written by the renowned Diablo Cody (Juno, Jennifer’s Body), this film promises a unique combination of love and terror that will captivate the audience from the first moment.

The teaser released by Focus Features gives us a deeper look at what we can expect from Lisa Frankenstein. In this film, Diablo Cody returns to the horror genre after years of absence since his acclaimed Jennifer’s Body. While his previous film may have gone unnoticed upon release, it has become a true cult classic, and this story could follow in its footsteps.

Here we leave you the trailer.

The film tells the story of an unusual teenage love. A misunderstood young woman finds her crush in high school, but there’s a creepy twist: he’s a handsome corpse. Comic and horrifying circumstances bring them together on a strange and sinister journey in search of love, happiness and some body parts that have been lost along the way.

Set to release in theaters on February 9, 2024, just in time for Valentine’s Day, Lisa Frankenstein promises to be a unique experience that combines comedy and horror in equal measure. Directed by Zelda Williams in her feature directorial debut, the film features a notable cast including Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest and Carla Gugino.

movie poster

What do you think? Do you want to see it? It reminded me of Memoirs of a Teenage Zombie (Warm Bodies) from 2013. Although I’m more interested in your opinion, which you can leave in the comments section.