The hatchback is dead; Long live the SUV, because while family after family replaces their five-door sedans with a more powerful model, we see the same thing happening in the manufacturers’ ranges. This applies not only to the regular models but also to sporty cars. In 2023, it is increasingly difficult to buy a classic hot hatch, and instead you will find more and more powerful SUVs. We selected five compact specimens that can be an alternative to their lower brothers.

Volkswagen T-Roc R

If you say “compact SUV” you almost say in the same breath “Volkswagen T-Roc” because that is by far the most popular model in that segment. The T-Roc reconciles its higher seating position with all the good things about the Golf, including its engines… And that also includes the 2.0-liter engine of the mighty Golf R, which produces no less than 300 hp and 400 Nm of torque across the four wheels. spreads thanks to 4Motion all-wheel drive. Your T-Roc R will accelerate to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds, while at 50,490 euros it is 7,000 euros less expensive than a Golf R. So stick your T-Roc Cabrio where the sun shines. does not shine; this is the version we would choose.

Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 4MATIC

For that money, your T-Roc can even drive a real Mercedes-AMG, or at least if it’s a GLA 35 4MATIC. That is the car you buy if an A-Class AMG is a bit too low for you, because the Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 4MATIC takes over the chassis, all-wheel drive and engine from the A 35 4MATIC. That gives it 306 hp and 400 Nm of torque, good for a 0-100 sprint in 5.2 seconds. That is slightly slower than the T-Roc, while you still have to pay at least 66,429 euros for it, but hey: then you are driving an SUV from Mercedes-AMG.

Ford Puma ST

Don’t worry, because you don’t have to spend that much money to have fun behind the wheel of an SUV. You can also look at Ford for a Puma ST, because you can get one from 37,900 euros. Make no mistake, because you have anything but a less pleasant car. For example, the Puma ST shares its technology with the late Ford Fiesta ST, which was known as one of the nicest B-segment hot hatches on the market. So count on a lively 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine with 200 hp and a 0-to-100 time of 6.7 seconds… Unless you order it with an automatic transmission, in which case you have to make do with a 1.0-liter engine with a poor 160 hp.

Hyundai Kona N

However, the Puma ST needs all its horsepower to defend itself against this Hyundai Kona N, because it is a cheat. This is also a hot SUV in the B-segment, but it does not simply borrow its technology from Hyundai’s B-segment hot hatch – the i20 N – but from their C-segment hot hatch: the i30 N. That gives it a 2.0 liter engine with 280 hp and 392 Nm of torque, with which it sprints to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds. Yet the Kona N is not that absurdly more expensive than a Ford Puma ST with its starting price of 40,499 euros, although you have to be quick. Hyundai has already started selling the next generation of the Kona, and it does not have such a fast N version for the time being…

Mini Countryman John Cooper Works

This SUV is also one for the quick decision makers, because Mini has already unveiled its next Countryman. For the time being, however, the outgoing generation is still in the catalogue, and it is mainly its John Cooper Works version that interests us. It has a 2.0-liter engine that distributes 306 hp and 450 Nm of torque to the four wheels, good for a 0-to-100 time of 5.1 seconds. However, if you continue the family line, this is exactly the same powertrain as you find in a BMW M135i xDrive. However, that hot hatch will cost you at least 55,650 euros, while the more spacious Mini Countryman JCW starts at 52,200 euros. Bargain, isn’t it…