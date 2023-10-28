Suara.com – Appearing exciting but not forgetting the element of driving safety is an important assessment of the Honda modification contestants.

Quoted from the official release of PT Astra Honda Motor as received Suara.comthere were 710 participants from various regions in Indonesia taking part in this modified stage.

The final battle for these cool modified Honda product rides was held at the same time as Honda Bikers Day at Rampal Field, Malang, East Java (28/10/2023).

“We are happy to be able to continue to accompany and support the creativity of Indonesian modifiers in creating Honda motorbikes according to their dreams,” said Andy Wijaya, General Manager of Marketing Planning and Analysis Division of AHM.

The winners of the Honda Modif Contest or HMS 2023 with judging carried out by paying attention to several aspects of the assessment such as the ideas and concepts proposed, function, aesthetics, finishing and details of the modified motorbike unit (PT AHM).

According to him, AHM’s consistency in holding grand celebrations for Honda modifiers is AHM’s commitment to creating a creative platform for Honda motorbike users, in accordance with increasingly diverse riding styles according to the character of each consumer.

“The Honda Modif Contest event is expected to be a place to hone modifier skills to produce inspiring modification works for modification lovers throughout Indonesia, of course while adhering to safety and driving comfort,” continued Andy Wijaya.

In this final battle, the best modification works were determined through a selection of Honda motorbike modification works in a regional series held in six cities. Namely Pekanbaru, Solo, Denpasar, Samarinda, Makassar and Malang.

This year, the HMC or Honda Modif Contest is competing nine main classes for the motorbike category with production above 2006that is:

All stock & Advance for motorbikes produced under 2006Matic & Cub Stock/Bolt OnMatic & Cub AdvanceSport NakedSport FairingSticker/decalsRacing StyleCommunity TouringFree for All (FFA) the prestigious for all categories of Honda scooters, cubs and sports from all years of production.

Apart from the nine main classes, there is also a special achievement category which consists of five categories, namely Best Fashion, Best Large Matic, Best Xplorer, Best Fun Community Competition, and Best Media Pick.

Judging is carried out by paying attention to several assessment aspects such as the ideas and concepts proposed, function, aesthetics, finishing and details of the modified motorbike units. Also assess the safety aspects for use on the road.

From the final HMC battle, the championship results are:

The National Champion title was given to Saharudin for the Matic & Cub category who modified the Honda Scoopy motorbike. Iksan Aditya Mulyo succeeded in winning the National Champion title in the Sport category with his work with the Honda CBR250. Free for All).

The winners of the 2023 HMC National Champion are entitled to receive prizes in the form of coaching money and have the opportunity to become modifiers in the Honda Dream Ride Project, accompanied directly by mentors of top Indonesian modifiers.