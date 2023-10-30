Denpasar Voice – Statement by Atta Halilintar’s younger brother, Tariq Halilintar, is back in the public spotlight. The reason is that Tariq Halilintar had stated that he would always be there for Fadly Faisal’s younger sister, Fujianti Utami Putri.

Launching from the TikTok account @liisalaowo, Thariq Halilintar promised that he would always be there at every moment of Fuji’s birthday, Fujianti Utami Putri’s nickname.

“And I want on your current birthday, and on your next birthday, I will always be there for you,” he said.

Apart from that, Tariq Halilintar also gave him a diamond ring as a sign that his love for Fuji would never change.

“This is a symbol that my love never fades,” he said.

Inevitably, this invited many comments from netizens. Because Fuji’s birthday will soon be next Friday (3/11/2023).

One of the netizens was seen asking about Tariq Halilintar’s promises in the past.

“This coming week, @thoriqhal said he will always be there on his birthday next year,” wrote the account @tetyadjha-team BAH.

“@thariqhalilintar bntr it’s Uti Thor’s birthday… masyaAllah,” said the account @lidya maryana.

“It’s your birthday next month, @thariqhalilintar, this year you don’t have a thor,” commented the account @ARIES.

Apart from that, quite a few netizens are sarcastic about Tariq Halilintar because currently, there are rumors that Tariq Halilintar is considered a playboy because he easily approaches a number of women. One of them is the daughter of the late Adjie Massaid and Reza Artamevia, Aaliyah Massaid.

“My love will not fade, they say, but I have a new crush,” wrote the account @momyen.

“It’s easy to move on to another heart,” said the account @jazzyjazz. (*/Dinda)