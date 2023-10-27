Some time ago, Fujianti Utami alias Fuji caused an uproar in the public after posting about his new luxury house. The reason is, at only 20 years old, Fuji has managed to buy a house in cash for IDR 13 billion.

However, recently, netizens said that Fuji was able to buy the house thanks to her relationship with Tariq Halilintar. In fact, Fuji bought the house in March 2023. Meanwhile, their romantic relationship ended in February 2023.

This can be seen in the video posted by the TikTok account @queen.april.0812. One netizen commented that Fuji was able to buy this luxury house because it was close to Tariq Halilintar.

“I was lucky to be close to Tariq so I bought a house for 12 billion,” wrote the netizen.

The upload received various responses from the public. Most netizens think that Fuji was able to buy this luxury house not because of his closeness to Tariq Halilintar, but rather as a result of his hard work.

“He was able to buy a house because of the results of his hard work, sis,” wrote the account owner.

A number of netizens even accused Tariq Halilintar of initially wanting to be close to Fuji. But unfortunately, their relationship ended after one year of dating.

“Idih, the one who wants to be close is Tariq, he is the one who chases it like it’s love to death, it turns out it’s fake love,” wrote the account @wa*******

“Later we’ll see if those who are close to Tariq can buy a house or not, Tariq just buys a house close to Fuji,” commented @dv********

“Fuji is a hard worker, it’s natural to be able to buy a house,” added @ru*******

“You don’t have to… what’s more, close to Tariq buying a house, Fuji people buy houses from their own sweat,” said @gl**************