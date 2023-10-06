Sukabumi.suara.com – The late Vanessa Angel’s sister-in-law, Fuji, managed to make a profit of IDR 2.7 billion from live skincare sales in just two hours.

Fuji previously made a profit of IDR 1.2 billion in 40 minutes of live time.

The number of buyers increased so he managed to pocket more money.

The youngest child of Haji Faisal and Dewi Zuhriati couldn’t hide his happiness.

Fuji thanked everyone who made his merchandise sell.

“Thank you everyone. Thank you. Thank you everyone who shopped. Love you all,” said Fuji.

Since his older brother died, Fuji’s name has become increasingly famous. Apart from that, many fans are amazed by Fuji’s loyal and royal nature.

“As someone who doesn’t follow celebrities, I see that even though most of their fans are blunders, they are very loyal, I swear,” wrote a netizen via the base @tanyarlfes on Thursday (5/10/2023).

However, the @kimiw*** account suspects that the fantastic number of Fuji skincare buyers is not all organic, but from buzzers. These allegations are based on personal experience.

“As a buzzer who once enlivened the fake order live, he also laughed,” he commented.

The account then explains how the fake order live buzzer works. “There are two systems that I have used. Check out the COD payment (cash on delivery or pay in cash after the order arrives) when the order is live. Execute the live cancel order,” he revealed.

“Secondly, we still order payment using VA and they (sellers) pay, but the goods are still sent, most of which contain candy or something cheap,” he said further.

After learning the facts about the fake live order buzzer, many netizens began to doubt Fuji’s income from live skincare sales.

“I’m a fool who believes they will make billions and the goods will sell out,” said the account @anj_***.

“I didn’t think about it until there was a buzzer like this, it’s really smart to increase engagement, I salute the management. Remember, it’s like paying viewers for Inboxes, etc., it looks busy even though it’s paid for,” said the account @liyu***.

But once again, netizens only suspected that Fuji was using a fake buzzer order.