Fujianti Utami alias Fuji is once again in the spotlight with what he does. Most recently, he was claimed to have successfully earned IDR 2.7 billion from a 2-hour live sale of skincare.

In fact, according to the Suara.com report, Fuji earned IDR 1.2 billion in just 40 minutes while doing the live shopping.

As live time progressed, the number of skincare purchases increased until the peak reached IDR 2.7 billion.

The daughter of Haji Faisal and Dewi Zuhriati also shared her happiness by saying thank you to everyone who bought their merchandise.

“Thank you everyone. Thank you. Thank you everyone who shopped. Love you all,” shouted Fuji.

Seeing the success of Fuji’s live shopping, it is not uncommon for fans to praise their loyalty and buy so much merchandise.

“As someone who doesn’t follow celebrities, I see that even though most of their fans are blunders, they are very loyal, I swear,” wrote a netizen.

However, on the other hand, there are also netizens who doubt the achievement of Fuji’s live sales fantasy.

Some people even suspect that Fuji uses buzzers to make fake orders or fake purchases during live shopping.

“As a buzzer who once enlivened the fake order live, he also laughed,” commented a netizen.

Netizens also explained how the fake order buzzer practice works in live shopping.

“There are two systems that I have used. Check out the COD payment (cash on delivery or pay in cash after the order arrives) when the order is live. Execute the live cancel order,” he said

“Secondly, we still order payment using VA and they (sellers) pay, but the goods are still sent, most of which contain candy or something cheap,” he continued.

After learning about the practice of buzzer fake orders in live shopping, netizens began to doubt Fuji’s achievement with IDR 2.7 billion.

“I’m a fool who believes they will make billions and the goods will sell out,” said a netizen.

“I didn’t think about it until there was a buzzer like this, it’s really smart to increase engagement, I salute the management. Remember, it’s like paying viewers for Inboxes, etc., it looks busy even though it’s paid for,” added another.