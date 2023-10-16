loading…

Joseph Czuba, 71, killed a 6 year old Muslim boy because of the impact of the conflict in Gaza. Photo/BBC

GAZA – A grandfather was charged with murder and a hate crime after allegedly stabbing two people because they were Muslim.

Joseph Czuba, 71, is accused of killing a six-year-old boy and injuring a woman, 32, in Plainfield, Illinois, United States.

“The victims were targeted because of the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel,” the Will County Sheriff’s Office said.

Czuba was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, a hate crime and aggravated assault.

In a statement, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said that Saturday morning it received an emergency call from a woman who said she was assaulted by her landlord.

The woman said she “ran into the bathroom and continued to fight her attacker,” the statement added.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the woman and boy suffering from “multiple stab wounds to the chest, torso and upper extremities.”

The two victims – who have not been named – were taken to hospital, but the boy later died. It was later discovered that the child had been stabbed 26 times.

“The knife used in this attack was a 12-inch (31 cm) serrated military-style knife that had a seven-inch blade,” the sheriff’s office said.