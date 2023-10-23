Between Saturday and Sunday two humanitarian aid convoys entered the Gaza Strip bringing food, water, medicines and basic necessities. None of the convoys, however, transported fuel, which is one of the resources necessary for life in the Strip, and which currently allows, through the use of generators, to obtain electricity for hospitals, for the preparation of food and for homes, among other things.

Generators are machines that burn fuel to produce electricity. They can be small or large, depending on your needs, and their operation is not very different from that of a car engine: they use fuel to produce energy. In many areas of the world, not just Gaza, they are extremely widespread because cable electricity supplies are often inconsistent and unreliable, and using a generator is a way to have electricity even when electricity is not available.

In the early days of the war, Israel, on which the bulk of the Gaza Strip’s electricity supplies depend, completely cut off electricity supplies, and now generators are the only thing keeping the Strip from going dark.

However, the issue does not only concern lighting. Generators also provide electricity to run machinery in hospitals, heat ovens to bake bread, and so on. After Israel cut off electricity supplies, the Gaza Strip continued to survive on generators and fuel. The problem is that fuel supplies are running out.

On October 10, the only power plant in the Strip closed because it no longer had fuel to burn to produce electricity, and now all energy supplies depend on generators and private fuel supplies. Since they were widespread before the start of the war, all hospitals, many commercial establishments and many families have the generators necessary to produce electricity at least for emergency activities. Hospitals, for example, thanks to generators, are able to keep incubators for premature newborns, breathing machines running, keep the lights on in the rooms where they operate and so on. But according to various estimates made by international agencies and local people, the fuel could run out completely in the next few days.

According to the Washington Post, the decision to exclude fuel from humanitarian convoys is a concession made to Israel, which fears that the fuel once it enters the Gaza Strip will be requisitioned by Hamas and used for military purposes. Since Hamas has controlled Gaza since 2007, Israel has always prohibited the entry into the Strip of so-called “dual-use” products and materials, i.e. which could be used by both civilians and Hamas militiamen. Before the war, however, fuel supplies were quite plentiful. Now, apparently, Israel has begun to believe that the fuel can also have a dual use.

In recent days the Ministry of Health of the Strip (i.e. Hamas) has directed part of the fuel supplies to hospitals and appealed to private individuals to send the fuel they have to the hospitals. However, it is plausible that the military wing of Hamas still has large supplies of fuel, which it is conserving to counter the probable imminent land operation of the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip.

