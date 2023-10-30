loading…

Thousands of Palestinians in Gaza rushed to UN aid after being frustrated by the Israeli blockade and military invasion. Photo/X @BNNBreaking

GAZA – Thousands of Palestinians in Gaza stormed UN aid warehouses on Sunday (29/10/2023). They are scrambling for aid after suffering from the Israeli blockade and military attacks.

Quoting the official UN website, thousands of Palestinians are busy taking wheat flour, cleaning supplies and other basic necessities to survive.

UNRWA; the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, and the WFP; The World Food Program and other humanitarian organizations reported that raids on aid warehouses occurred after access and communications were cut off for 24 hours in Gaza.

According to WFP, an aid warehouse contained 80 tonnes of mixed food commodities, mainly canned food, wheat flour and sunflower oil. The aid was saved before being distributed to the refugees.

“This is a worrying sign that civil order is beginning to break down after three weeks of war and tight siege in Gaza,” said UNRWA Director in Gaza Thomas White.

“People are scared, frustrated and hopeless,” White said.

“They feel alone, cut off from their families in Gaza and the rest of the world,” White added, referring to Palestinian fears exacerbated by cuts to telephone and internet communications.

White added that supplies in the market were running low, while humanitarian aid coming into the Gaza Strip by truck from Egypt was insufficient.

“The community’s need is great, but the assistance received has been scanty and inconsistent,” White said.

According to White, very few trucks can enter Gaza. That was compounded by slow processes, stringent checks, supplies that did not meet requirements, and most restrictions imposed by the Israeli military, such as fuel assistance.