Massimo Zappino, former Frosinone goalkeeper, has linked his name to two Ciociaria promotions, both from Serie C to B and from B to A. His words summarize the excellent moment of Di Francesco’s team.

A good start to the championship for Frosinone who collected 12 points in 8 matches with only two defeats. Did you expect this departure?

“No one expected a start to the championship like this. The team is made up of new players but has started off on the right foot. Despite the first defeat against Napoli, he then achieved an important victory against Atalanta. Even with Verona it wasn’t easy, with Sassuolo he was two goals down and turned the game around. He lost in Rome but played well and even had the opportunity to take the lead. However, Rome can lose. Then an important draw in Udine… It’s a team that is making people talk about itself, that plays well. Everyone is putting themselves out there.”

What is amazing about Frosinone is not only their ability to obtain results but also their play. How much of Di Francesco’s hand can be seen in this? “Exactly – Zappino confirmed to Oggisportnotizie.it – ​​That’s what he’s doing. Of course, it’s better to play badly and win than to play well and lose but with Di Francesco the team plays really well, it’s nice to see, it’s fun. It’s a team that plays football, ball on the ground. You can see the coach’s hand. The coach also did very well in Sassuolo. There he found the right environment and the right place. It’s a family, so when you feel comfortable with the family you can only work well in serenity and tranquility. Even the players themselves feel at home, they don’t miss home because they feel they are there.”

Di Francesco said that he rediscovered human values ​​in Frosinone… “He became aware of people. It’s an important square, the fans are warm but at the same time if you do your duty and your job, if you respect, you are respected and seen in a different way. In Frosinone the Ciociaria people look to see if you are a polite, good person and also a good player. If you are, Frosinone welcomes you as if you were born there. I know because I was there 12 years.”

