The coach spoke in the press conference before the match against Verona

Frosinone welcomes Marco Baroni’s Verona tomorrow at 3pm, fresh from the draw in Turin. After the defeat against Roma, coach Eusebio Di Francesco presented Stirpe’s match in the press conference like this: “There could be some news. We have recovered Romagnoli and Lirola which allow me to have alternatives during the match. Kaio Jorge is not still available, we hope to be able to work more on him during the break. I don’t think Gelli will be available for Bologna either, as will Harroui. There could be an opportunity for Reinier or Ibrahimovic, let’s see. I always expect a lot from my boys Match that must be interpreted in the right way. Aggressive team, I respect Baroni a lot because he knows how to fight for these objectives. We must be very good at dribbling to escape their pressure and good at one-on-ones. They are very physical. Ours must not change attitude of wanting to hurt opponents”.

“Do I have a bit of a bad tooth with Verona? I’ve always said that this is a zero year – continues the Ciociari coach -. Verona was an experience, not a year because it didn’t last long, which I don’t remember with happiness How should this direct clash be approached? A match to be tackled in the best possible way. Let’s talk match by match, this one is certainly important with the same objective. Verona are a tough opponent, used to playing these matches. How important is the tactical aspect? The technical and tactical aspect makes the difference. The choice of Roma gave us advantages at the beginning, then I was forced to change. Lusuardi has excellent potential but I didn’t feel like it. We will always prepare the matches beyond the game because our attitude must not change.”

“What if Cuni, after the positive performance in Rome, puts me in difficulty during the week? Not only Cuni – explains Di Francesco -, also Ibrahimovic and many others are putting me in difficulty. Many times I reach the last hours in which I still don’t have decided, even in Rome in a role that I won’t say I chose at the last minute. Who could play tomorrow with Soulé behind the striker? I don’t convey to the team the idea of ​​playing mirrors but of occupying spaces well based on the opponents. We are on a path of growth and I must say that already in the exercises they are used to covering multiple positions based on the situations on the pitch. Brescianini played in that role in the last few matches and is more similar to Mazzitelli in terms of characteristics. Tomorrow one of Reinier could play and Ibrahimovic. Where do I see Reinier well on the pitch? I see the boys arriving well on the pitch. As for Reinier, I think he’s more of a midfielder, an attacking midfielder, not a winger.” Then the coach concludes: “I want to congratulate our fans for what they are transmitting to the team both at home and away, especially at the Olimpico. I hope that tomorrow will be even better than what we have seen so far”.

October 7, 2023 (modified October 7, 2023 | 3:18 pm)

