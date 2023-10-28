The words of the Ciociari coach before the match against the team coached by Claudio Ranieri

Frosinone are guests tomorrow at 12.30pm of Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari, who are fresh from a draw at Salernitana. After the defeat against Bologna, coach Eusebio Di Francesco presented the match at the “Domus Arena” as follows as reported by the club’s official channels: “Mister, Cagliari and then Empoli. Can it be considered a turning point of the season? Beyond there we look at it game by game and we have to think mainly about Cagliari, followed by the Italian Cup (in Turin, ed.) and then we will also think about Empoli. They are all very important matches, I have always said that we have many finals to be faced in order to reach the goal of salvation. So, from the perspective of considering one at a time, this one against Cagliari should be considered as important as the others. What is the determining factor in this match? They have the advantage of having the friendly public, a charged environment and the desire to bring the first victory as a gift. In Salerno they played an excellent match but we must think about the things that concern us, to face the match with great determination in order to obtain a positive result”.

“At what point is Cheddira’s growth process? Are different evaluations underway for Cagliari? Cheddira always puts in a great effort in the match – continues the Ciociari coach -. Obviously now he is missing the goal but we have the possibility of being able to also use other players like Cuni, Kaio himself who is carrying out personalized training sessions to reach the best shape. As for Cheddira, with his commitment, his approach to the match and his availability, I am very happy. And “It’s normal that we expect goals from the attackers but I’m confident they will arrive. Between Brescianini, Bourabia and Lulic, who is the possible replacement for Mazzitelli? I think I will choose the replacement between Brescianini and Bourabia. Obviously Bourabia has characteristics different from those of dynamism and attacking the spaces that Brescianini can have, however I will evaluate between today and tomorrow morning what will be the right choice of who to start from the start. But let’s always remember that we always have the possibility of being able to change our face during the match with the 5 substitutions. Chapter Kaio Jorge: can we expect employment from the start or a segment of the race? Is a 4-4-2 conceivable with Cheddira? I believe that tactically we will have to give continuity to our identity. Kaio Jorge trained alternately with the team and not continuously even though he is improving in condition. We will also evaluate during the race whether there will be a possibility or not. It always depends on how the game goes. Talking about part of the match today wouldn’t be correct, we’re not playing friendly matches. We will evaluate these solutions based on the progress of the match.”

“Did the conversation with Spalletti also touch on any other yellow and blue players besides Soulé? First of all – explains Di Francesco – Spalletti came to see Frosinone training, he was interested in many things: what we do during the week, how we prepare the approach to the match. And afterwards some players came to watch. You say Soulé, who however is not only Italian but also Argentinian so it would be wrong to say that Spalletti only came to watch him. The Italian coach is also interested in other guys, not I’m here to say who. At most Luciano Spalletti will tell the players interested. In Cagliari will we see the usual aggressive and proactive team in attack? The identity and mentality must always remain the same, then it always also depends on the opposing teams. How they approach and they play the match. And then we know that there are 95′-100′ of matches within the match.”

