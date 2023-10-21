The coach spoke at a press conference on the eve of the trip to Bologna

Frosinone are guests tomorrow at 3pm at Thiago Motta’s Bologna, who are fresh from a draw at Inter. After the victory against Verona, coach Eusebio Di Francesco presented the Dall’Ara match in the press conference like this: “As for the fans, we are proud to have many of them following us (there will be 1224, ed.) and we will try to do well also on this occasion. Bologna is a strong team, they have achieved good results. They have a great coach, players with great prospects, with great skill. There are also established players like Orsolini. We always say it won’t be an easy match, the draw with Inter shows that they are a combative team. How is the team doing and if there will be any news? I don’t know, the night will bring advice. I am happy with how the team is training and the growth of those who have played less. I didn’t have Cuni , Kvernadze and Oyono, who played all the minutes. Harroui, Gelli and Caso will not be in the match. All the others will train and we will evaluate after finishing. Kaio Jorge trained yesterday and the day before yesterday with the team, he is recovered There can always be new things depending on the opponent. Harroui has not yet started working on the pitch again, we need to evaluate the recovery times of him and Gelli.”

“Could the break have been penalizing considering the positive moment that the team was experiencing? For me, nothing should change – continues the Ciociari coach -. I think the fact that we trained so much together is a positive aspect, the team was able recharge the batteries and work with only three national teams out. What advice will the night bring me? I believe that Bologna will change little, with four defenders. They have already done well at San Siro, perhaps now they have few solutions to great players. We must try to always play our match the way they want to play it too. There will always be a match within the match and we will have to be ready. From a tactical point of view I have already prepared everything, I just have to choose the men. If we are aware of the identity process between the territory and the team “We perceive it and we like to go around and hear that people are having fun. I hope that this can continue for a long time. Regardless of the results, the important thing is that there is enthusiasm. This enthusiasm must be maintained and it is primarily up to us to do so, we must be a team especially in difficult times. If sleep will be clarifying especially for the defense? He can be there, but also in midfield and in attack. The uncertainty, which I was talking about yesterday, is the best thing I can have at the moment. Then intuition or peaceful sleep can help. It’s always based on who starts from the beginning but the five changes help a lot because you change half the team. How do you get on the pitch and give the message of clean football in these difficult weeks? We need to differentiate the issue of betting when something is done to alter the result or when we talk about gambling addiction. For me it should be taken with a grain of salt and competent people should talk about it. It’s different when you pay someone to alter the result of a match, I think this is even worse. I’m talking first of all about my son who is a footballer but he prefers reading rather than betting and this is because as a father I raised him this way. Now I hear so much false moralism. It is right to make it clear that there are mistakes that should not be made but the message must be constructive and not destructive.”

“Does the comparison with Thiago Motta fascinate me? I like Bologna – he explains – because it is a dynamic team that does not provide points of reference with an outfield attacker. I consider Thiago Motta an excellent coach, among the emerging players he is one of the best and It is no coincidence that he has been linked to big clubs. He is proving to be an excellent coach. Can Kvernadze have space given Caso’s absence? He is training very well, he has grown a lot in terms of consistency in training. He still has to grow from a technical-tactical point of view, especially tactical. As I said the other time Lorenzo Pellegrini played with me in Sassuolo after a long time. I’ll give an example of how he positioned himself towards the staff, Garritano in the long run earned his place as a starter and this is only thanks to him. I like having this type of footballers. Who offered lunch during the week? How much did they eat (laughs, ed.). Lunch paid for by Soulé and Mazzitelli. What is the difference between coaching great champions or young footballers? Established champions are more ready on a tactical level but are less accepting of new things while young people instead have a chip full of little knowledge and therefore if you can propose something that they like it is easier to get into our heads. How do I interpret the data that sees Frosinone as a goal cooperative (seven players on goal so far, ed.) against a team that has conceded few goals? Bologna have only conceded six goals, they defend very well. Very compact team. An aspect that I would also like my team to do better and I am convinced that we will get there. Markers? I would like everyone to score, I like the team concept. Clearly to reach safety there must be some player who reaches double figures.”

