Frontier announced an internal reorganization plan which aims to cut operating costs by 20%. Unfortunately this means that layoffs are plannedhowever the extent of the staff cuts was not disclosed.

The news was reported by GamesIndustry, in whose columns we read that the reorganization became necessary after the commercial flop of the last F1 Manager, which sold less than expected. Frontier then decided to close the Foundry publishing label to try to focus on the internal production of video games, re-establishing itself on its strengths.

Finally, Frontier says that the company’s other video games are continuing to generate sales in line with expectations, while there’s a lot of confidence in Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruinthe real-time strategy game that will be released on PC and consoles on November 17th.

