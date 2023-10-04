Microids is pleased to announce that the Front Mission 1St Remake Limited Edition game will be available on PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X/S e Xbox One on December 5, 2023, with a unique retail release. Designed by Microids, this Limited Edition contains exclusive physical content created by the artists who brought the game to life. Find the announcement trailer below. The Limited Edition includes:

The Front Mission 1St Remake game An exclusive lenticular figurine The printed game manual 2 lithographs

Below is an overview of the game:

Play as a member of the OCU or UCS, customize your Wanzer, and strategically use your firepower and terrain to get the better of your opponents. In the year 2090, world conflicts are fought using gigantic war machines called Wanzers. Huffman Island, the only place where the Oceania Cooperative Union (OCU) and the Unified Continental States (UCS) share a land border, is a hotbed of conflict. An OCU reconnaissance platoon, led by Captain Royd Clive, is assigned to investigate a US munitions facility. They are ambushed by UCS Wanzers, setting off a series of events that plunges the entire island into war.

Characteristics

Experience an adventure in a complex geopolitical universe and choose a side through two different campaigns. Customize every part of your Wanzer, improve its firepower, defense, speed and increase its combat efficiency. Take into account the environment you find yourself in to develop the best possible strategy to quickly get the better of your opponent. Enjoy the remake in 3D with improved graphics and effects. You can choose to play in modern mode with new features or enjoy the original gameplay.

Front Mission 1St Remake Limited Edition will be available on PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series X/S e Xbox One on December 5, 2023. Continue to follow us for more information.