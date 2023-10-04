FRONT MISSION 1St Remake Limited Editiondeveloped by Forever Entertainment and published by Microids, will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on December 5, 2023. The player will take on the role of a member of the OCU or UCS, customizing their Wanzer and strategically using its firepower as well as the terrain to get the better of their opponents.

In the year 2090, World conflicts are fought using gigantic war machines called Wanzers. Huffman Island, the only place where the Oceania Cooperative Union (OCU) and the Unified Continental States (UCS) share a land border, is a hotbed of conflict.

