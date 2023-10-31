That Elden Ring e An axe have been milestones in the history of video games, it is clear for everyone to see: on the one hand the second has revolutionized a genre, giving players the opportunity to find a new approach to an already proven formula. On the other hand, the Game of the Year last year, certainly demonstrated how a product can evolve to its maximum expression.

During the last episode of the Xbox podcast he was the co-host of the podcast (and well-known leaker) Nickmade statements based on messages sent to him by insiders FromSoftware:

The deal is practically identical to that of Bloodborne and Demon’s Souls: Sony owns the IP, but the game is made together with From Software and Sony XDev Japan, formerly Sony Japan Studio. Miyazaki takes care of it. It’s not Bloodborne, it’s not Demon’s Souls, it’s a completely new IP and apparently has no connection to the previous two games. However the game will be more Souls than Elden Ring and Sekiro.

Obviously everything must be taken with a pinch of salt as there is nothing concrete yet but it adds to the news from a few days ago, in which FromSoftware had opened new job positions and that the developers of Bloodborne and Elden Ring itself have been diverted to a “new project”; all putting any updates for Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon are on hold for now.