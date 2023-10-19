Appointment in Roseto degli Abruzzi ten days before the championship match between Allegri and Inzaghi’s teams, during the next international break

Totò Schillaci, Fabrizio Ravanelli, Nicola Amoruso, Mark Iuliano, Antonio Chimenti and Giuliano Giannichedda on one side; Javier Zanetti, Zé Maria and others (yet to be revealed) in the opposite half of the pitch. These are some of the names that will take part in a Juventus-Inter starter on November 16th, a match valid for the 13th matchday of Serie A. Ten days before the championship match, in fact, in Roseto degli Abruzzi (Teramo) some former footballers from the two clubs will give life to the “Derby d’Italia Legends”, organized by Nardone Eventi.

The purpose

—

At the Pala Remo Maggetti, live on Sportitalia, the former athletes will compete in a 5-a-side football match (two halves of 25 minutes each) for an event that has a charitable purpose. The precedent from last year, in fact, recalls how with the proceeds from the event two CPAP lung ventilators and two defibrillators were purchased: equipment which was then donated respectively to medical practices in the city and to schools in the area. Tickets to watch the match live have already been available for a few days.