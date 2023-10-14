Huyang’s appearance in the Ahsoka series has awakened the nostalgia of many fans who met the droid throughout the series The Clone Wars. However, this reappearance has also caused confusion among fans: how old is the droid if he was already training Padawans long before the Clone Wars? And this question has led to a very interesting question: who are the oldest characters in Star Wars?

It’s important to note that the longest-lived Star Wars characters don’t have to be alive for the final trilogy of films. The chronology of the franchise extends into the past far beyond the first trilogy, reaching the High Republic era and even before. From least or unknown to most, the list looks like this:

Dexter Jettster (age unknown): We first saw him in Attack of the Clones as Obi-Wan Kenobi’s confidant. He was a member of Maz Kanata’s gang during the High Republic Era and Return of the Jedi shows us that he survived the events of the original trilogy. We are talking about a being with hundreds of years behind him.

Oppo Rancisis (age unknown): This Jedi’s case is thorny and mysterious. He was Master Yaddle’s padawan during the times of the High Republic and ended up being part of the Jedi High Council. He was a member until Order 66 and managed to survive the Jedi purge. We don’t know his exact age and longevity because we’ve never seen his death in a canon story.

Yarael Poof (at least 210-300 years old): Another member of the Jedi High Council from the High Republic Era. His case is less mysterious. While we have little information on his origins, we do know that he died on a mission shortly before the Clone Wars began.

Yaddle (477 years): He belongs to the same species as Master Yoda and Grogu, which means that his growth and aging is much slower than normal. He was born shortly before the beginning of the High Republic and became part of the Jedi High Council. He met Dooku, Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi in his childhood. She left the Jedi Council after the Battle of Naboo due to differences of opinion over the return of the Sith and was ultimately killed by Dooku.

Jabba Desilijic Tiure, The Hut (604 years): this criminal forged his legend during the times of the High Republic. His criminal power (through bounty hunters and assassins) reached such a point that he could afford to meddle in Jedi affairs…although he was an ally of the Republic during the Clone Wars and eventually defected to the Empire. . He died in Return of the Jedi at the hands of Leia Organa.

Yoda (900 years): The Jedi Master is usually the most common choice when we talk about long-lived Star Wars characters… And partly right! His death takes place during the events of Return of the Jedi. We know that he was a Jedi prodigy, very wise and especially talented in the Force. He was already training padawans at 100 years old. For your reference, Grogu is 53 years old in The Mandalorian.

Maz Kanata (1,008 years): Don’t underestimate this adorable little old lady. Her story is long and winding: she was a pirate until she settled in Takodana Castle and has seen enough violence between Jedi, Sith, Republics and Empires to last several lifetimes. One characteristic that not everyone knows is that she was Force sensitive or what we know today as a “Force user.”

Pliable (built around 25,020 BBY): This is the oldest regular character in the Star Wars franchise. His age is counted in millennia, specifically he was ignited five years after the founding of the Jedi Order. He is an extremely wise droid who has trained and taught all the Padawans who have passed through the Jedi order to build lightsabers. He keeps records of all the Jedi and their swords, and can match them after analysis. Needless to say, this droid is priceless.

At this point, we enter the mystical star wars terrain. The first positions are reserved for beings that have a very close relationship with the Force and that we can consider entities of it. Bendu is a being so ancient and wise that he considers himself a representative of the balance between the Light and Dark Side. He instructs Kanan Jarrus in Star Wars: Rebels and he also has a few warnings for Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Finally, we cannot forget The Father, The Son and The Daughter. They are presented in The Clone Wars Anakin, Obi-Wan and Ahsoka as the Force Wielders. They are assumed to be long before the known events of Star Wars, although not as old as the Force itself. The events of the animated series revealed that they may die and that they need to search for a successor. So much so that The Father chose Anakin as his… although the Jedi did not accept the offer.

In any case, we will likely soon know more about their longevity and be able to better place them on this list. Ahsoka’s Season 1 finale has revealed that her appearance is imminent and that Anakin may finally come to understand that his destiny as the Chosen One was always to be The Father, a mediator between the Light Side (The Daughter) and the Dark Side (The Son). What characters have been left out of this list that should be?

